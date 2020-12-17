BMW 0% APR financing plus no payments until 2021 on Motorcycles



Offered through BMW Financial Services by participating BMW Motorrad dealers through 12/31/2020.

APR offer available to eligible, qualified customers with excellent credit history who meet BMW Financial Services’ credit requirements. Other rates are available. All offers are subject to credit approval and availability from existing dealer inventory. Dealer prices will vary and affect customer cost. A 60 month finance contract for a new 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adv, R NineT, R NineT Scrambler, S 1000 R, R 1250 RS, and an APR of 0.9%, requires 60 monthly installments of $17.05 per $1,000 financed. A 60 month finance contract for a new 2020 BMW R 1250 R, K 1600 B, K 1600 B Grand America, or K 1600 GT and an APR of 0%, requires 60 monthly installments of $16.67 per $1,000 financed. No Down payment required. Taxes, title and registration fees extra.

Customers with excellent credit history and meeting all BMW Financial Services NA, LLC, credit requirements who purchase a new BMW Motorcycle may defer monthly payments for 90 days from contract signing. This offer is available on retail installment contracts of up to 72 months, or up to 48 months for EasyRide contracts. Finance charges will accrue interest during 90-day period. Not all customers will qualify. Other financing options are available. Offer is only available through BMW Financial Services. The payment deferral offer is not available to customers in Pennsylvania.

Cash offers available for new and unregistered BMW models at participating BMW Motorrad dealers including: $1,000 off 2019 G 310 R, G 310 GS; $1,500 off 2019 C 400 X; $2,000 off 2019 K 1600 B, K 1600 B Grand America, K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL.

Must take delivery by 12/31/2020. The cash off is applied against final purchase price. Certain exclusions apply. Valid on final negotiated price and can be combined with certain other BMW Motorrad offers that are available at the time of purchase. Cash cannot be applied toward tax, title, registration, destination, handling, or other dealership fees. Options may be limited due to product availability at time of sale.

Visit your authorized BMW Motorrad Dealer for important details. © 2020 BMW of North America, LLC. The BMW name, model names and logo are registered trademarks.