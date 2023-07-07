BMW Motorrad Second-quarter 2023: 64936 motorcycles sales

BMW Motorrad: Second-quarter 2023 sales confirm high customer demand

BMW Motorrad delivered a total of 64,936 motorcycles to customers between April and June of its 2023 centenary year (+8.0%). Building on the previous all-time high it posted for the first three months of the year, strong customer demand for BMW Group motorcycles and scooters continued in the second quarter. The attractive product range, with the successful market launch of new models, like the Power Roadster M 1000 R, lays the foundation for BMW Motorrad’s success.

Munich. The BMW Group delivered a total of 88,289 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles to customers in the second quarter of 2023 – and once again succeeded in more than doubling its BEV sales from the same period of last year (+117.5%). All major regions saw significant sales growth for fully-electric models – underlining the wide appeal of these models to customers worldwide.

“Strong sales development in general and especially for our fully-electric vehicles, shows that we have the right products on the market at the right time. The BMW Group will continue its successful ramp-up of electromobility at a high pace in the second half of the year,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales. “We are winning over customers worldwide with our young and attractive product line-up. Due to our diverse offering – ranging from highly efficient combustion engines to fully electric models – we are addressing the wide variety of customer needs around the globe in an ideal way,” Nota added.

The BMW Group delivered a total of 626,726 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers in the second quarter, achieving significant year-on-year growth of +11.3% for the company. For the first half-year as a whole, BMW Group sales climbed to 1,214,864 units (+4.7%).

BMW remains No. 1 in global premium segment

In the second quarter, the BMW brand delivered 553,369 vehicles to customers worldwide – an increase of +11.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. Thanks to its attractive product line-up, the brand enjoyed strong demand and confirmed its position as No. 1 in the global premium segment again.

The BMW brand’s fully-electric vehicles performed particularly well in the second quarter, once again more than doubling deliveries from the same period of 2022 (+150.7%). Between April and June, 77,948 fully-electric BMW vehicles were delivered to customers worldwide.

The new 7 Series models, with the fully-electric BMW i7* and the new BMW X7, proved especially popular, as did the BMW 4 Series, and particularly the fully-electric BMW i4*. There is also strong demand for the BMW X5, for which production capacity was greatly expanded last year. Since April 2022, the globally successful luxury-class model has been manufactured at Plant Dadong for the Chinese market, as well as at the US plant in Spartanburg.

The company has also received very positive customer feedback on the new BMW 5 Series range and especially the fully-electric BMW i5*. The world’s most successful business sedan, which will be released in October 2023, is more dynamic than ever, with a wealth of digital innovations and, for the first time, also fully-electric. With the launch of the BMW i5, the BMW Group will have a fully-electric offer in each of its core segments.

Furthermore, the BMW Group will become the first automotive manufacturer in Germany to offer a system for partially automated driving at speeds up to 130 km/h in the new BMW 5 Series. The new Highway Assistant allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel while driving and put them in a comfortable position. The latest version of the BMW Highway Assistant, available for the first time in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan, will also be complemented by a world first: the Active Lane Change Assistant with eye confirmation.

The market introduction of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan also marks a new chapter in customer service. The new Proactive Care platform uses artificial intelligence to identify the vehicle’s service needs and offer the customer solutions proactively.

BMW M on growth path with M2* and XM* sales launch

With 48,257 units sold in the second quarter of 2023, BMW M GmbH posted year-on-year growth of +14.5% and consolidated its position in the high-performance automotive sector. The recently released BMW M2 is receiving very positive feedback from customers. In addition, the BMW XM appeals to customers through a combination of ultimate driving pleasure and expressive design. BMW M GmbH’s top model is currently being rolled out across markets worldwide. Two more fully-electric BMW M Perfomance models, the BMW i5 M60* Sedan and the BMW i7 M70*, are also in the starting blocks for the second half of the year.

MINI posts significant second-quarter sales growth

The MINI brand delivered 71,816 vehicles to customers in the second quarter – an increase of +10.2% year-on-year. During the same period, sales of the brand’s fully-electric vehicles were up +8.8%. Since last year, its most popular model has been the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE*. The MINI product line-up now also includes the first fully-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible.

Rolls-Royce demand remains high

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has reported sales of 3,181 cars in the first half of 2023

(-0.3%), in which production of Wraith and Dawn was ceased. Demand remains strong: the fully-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre super coupé, in particular, has exceeded high expectations, with an order book that already reaches to the end of 2024. The first client deliveries of Rolls-Royce Spectre will occur in the fourth quarter of 2023. By the end of 2030, Rolls-Royce will offer only fully-electric vehicles.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

In China, the BMW Group sold a total of 197,807 BMW and MINI vehicles in the second quarter and sales were thus +16.2% higher than for the same period of last year.

In the US, 95,533 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers between April and June of this year – an increase of +13.7%.

In Europe, sales of BMW and MINI vehicles totalled 232,706 units for the second quarter (+9.0%).

In Germany, 76,962 BMW and MINI vehicles were registered during this period.

BMW Group sales in Q2/YTD June 2023 at a glance

2nd Quarter 2023 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2023 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 626,726 +11.3% 1,214,864 +4.7% BMW 553,369 +11.5% 1,071,326 +5.4% – BMW M GmbH 48,257 +14.5% 94,687 +16.6% MINI 71,816 +10.2% 140,357 -0.2% BMW Group electrified1 134,982 +42.4% 245,468 +33.1% BMW Group BEV 88,289 +117.5% 152,936 +101.5% Rolls-Royce 1,541 -1.7% 3,181 -0.3% BMW Motorrad 64,936 +8.0% 112,871 +4.9%

1BEVs and PHEVs

2nd Quarter 2023 Compared with previous year % YTD June 2023 Compared with previous year % Europe 232,706 +9.0% 448,623 +3.5% Germany2 76,962 +22.5% 134.578 +8.0% Asia 260,481 +13.4% 511,628 +3.6% China 197,807 +16.2% 392,580 +3.7% Americas 117,319 +11.6% 224,686 +10.2% USA 95,533 +13.7% 185,283 +12.5%

2Provisional registration figures