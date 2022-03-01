Brand-new Apparel range for 2022 Husqvarna Motorcycles

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce its brand-new Apparel range for 2022. There are exciting new offerings in every collection – Functional Street and Offroad, Casual Lifestyle, Accessories and Team Wear.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles Apparel Collection is distinguished by high quality with subtle designs informed by Swedish style. Protection, comfort and versatility are hallmarks of the functional gear thanks to extensive use of innovative materials.

To complement the launch of the Norden 901 travel motorcycle, the Functional Street Apparel now features the Scalar waterproof gear made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by REV’IT. A multi-functional, versatile jacket and pants outfit with matching gloves echo the style and colours of the Norden 901. High-end, four-season travel gear, the Scalar Jacket and Pants feature detachable, breathable, wind and waterproof Hydratex® membranes, and plentiful pockets. The Scalar Jacket has a removable thermo jacket that can be worn separately. There is also a Bell MX-9 ADV MIPS® (Multi-directional Impact Protection System) Helmet styled for the Norden 901 rider with highly effective ventilation, and a double-panel, scratch-resistant visor with a Nutrafog II® anti-fog lens.

Husqvarna Motorcycles 701 Supermoto riders now have the perfect match for the colours of their machine in the one-piece Horizon Suit, Gloves and Bell Moto-9 MIPS® Gotland Helmet. The Horizon Suit has shoulder, elbow and knee protectors and an integrated SAS-TEC® back protector, and Kevlar panels on the inner arms and legs. There is also a made-to-measure option.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Offroad Apparel equips motocross riders of all levels from beginner to professional. Joining the collection for 2022 is the brand-new and exclusive Bell Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet. Its race-proven lightweight design marks the next evolution of offroad helmets, with innovative slip-plane Spherical Technology™ by MIPS®, a ball-and-socket design that redirects impact forces. The helmet’s No Missed Races (NMR™) technology consists of bumpers that return to their original form after impact, so you’re good to go again. Sophisticated ventilation keeps racers cool, even during the most frantic races.

The Kids MX Gear offers the same top-level comfort and protection as the adult clothing. For 2022 the clothing range features new helmet and shirt designs, and a new 3.5 GPX Junior Neck Brace. There is also unique competition-style helmet and shirt for kids learning two-wheel skills on the Husqvarna 12eDrive and 16eDrive.

Husqvarna Motorcycles fans of all ages – men, women, kids and babies – can look cool and enjoy Swedish style wherever they go, with the Husqvarna Motorcycles Casual Lifestyle and Team Wear Collection and Accessories. The Casual Apparel and Accessories range features everything from jackets, fleeces, hoodies, T-shirts and caps to bags, bottles, keyholders and more. A Husqvarna Motorcycles Paddock Tent and Chair will create a perfect trackday base. Keep the kids entertained on a Training Bike and safe with the matching helmet. The Accelerate range brings Husqvarna Motorcycles style to your off-bike training with items including a Functional Tee and Shorts, and a Hybrid Fleece and Windbreaker.

The 2022 Functional and Casual Apparel Collections are now available at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer. Availability of individual items may differ from country to country.