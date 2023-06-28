Breaking News: Yamaha to Withdraw from Snowmobile Business

Yamaha Motor announces today plans for an eventual withdrawal of the snowmobile business. Yamaha plans to end sales of snowmobiles in Japan through the 2022 model year*, in Europe through the 2024 model year, and in North America through the 2025 model year.

1. History of the Business and Reasons for Withdrawal

In 1968, Yamaha released its first snowmobile, the SL350, by applying small engine technology which it developed in the motorcycle business. Over the past 55 years, Yamaha developed snowmobiles for sports, leisure, and business use as a means of transportation mainly in snowy areas found in North America and Europe. Yamaha also aimed to grow the business through the early introduction of environmentally-friendly 4-stroke models and alliances with other companies. However, Yamaha has concluded it will be difficult to continue a sustainable business in the snowmobile market. Going forward, Yamaha will concentrate management resources on current business activities and new growth markets

2. Future Actions

Yamaha will ensure parts availability, service, and related customer satisfaction now and after the snowmobile final production run occurs.

Production of the recently introduced 2024 models is underway and scheduled for fall delivery. Yamaha distributors will be working closely with dealers to minimize impact and best position their business over the next 12 – 36 months.

3. Impact on Business Performance

Due to the exit schedule outlined above, the effect on consolidated business results will be minor.

Yamaha snowmobile dealers and customers throughout the world have proven to be among the most passionate. Yamaha thanks and cherishes all for their years of loyalty and shared enjoyment of this special winter pastime.

*The Japanese market currently continues to sell only in stock