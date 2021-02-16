Brutally Muddy AMA East Hare Scramble – Round 2 Results

After the first round of the East Hare Scrambles was postponed, the series kicked off in South Carolina. The conditions were incredibly muddy and sticky, making for a battle between not just the other riders but with the course itself. Rachel Gutish was able to overcome both factors on her Factory 300 RR, picking up her first win of the season in the Women’s A/B division. Max Fernandez finished in 7th place in the Pro division in the grueling conditions. Support rider Kyle McDonal rode well on his way to a podium with a 3rd place finish on the day.
Results
Pro Class
Kyle McDonal – 3rd
Max Fernandez – 7th
Women A/B
Rachel Gutish – 1st
Rachel Gutish
Factory 300 RR
“Conditions at the first round of the AMA East series were brutally muddy – just the way I like things! It’s been a minute since I’ve gotten to enjoy a good old-fashioned mudder like this. The Beta 300 RR excels in these conditions. The bottom end power and tractability make it almost too easy. I was really having fun out there and I think it showed in my riding. I’m excited to start the season off strong with a win against some legit competition.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“The muddy conditions at the first East Hare Scrambles this year were no joke. I did the best I could but had a couple of issues that set me back. It isn’t too often we get to race in conditions that are this muddy, so I tried to have fun with it and do the best I could. I look forward to racing GNCCs next weekend and hopefully have a better result.”
Kyle McDonal
Factory 430 RR
“I got off to a good start running 5th until I picked a bad line going into a corner and buried the front end of the first lap. I found myself in last when I got going again. I just tried to pick good lines and stay smooth. I still manage to get stuck once on each lap but with how quick the track was changing I think a lot of others had the same issue. I had a good time on the track and made the best of it finishing in 3rd overall. My Factory 430 RR was so much fun to race in these muddy conditions.”
