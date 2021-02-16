Brutally Muddy AMA East Hare Scramble – Round 2 Results

Kyle McDonal

Factory 430 RR

“I got off to a good start running 5th until I picked a bad line going into a corner and buried the front end of the first lap. I found myself in last when I got going again. I just tried to pick good lines and stay smooth. I still manage to get stuck once on each lap but with how quick the track was changing I think a lot of others had the same issue. I had a good time on the track and made the best of it finishing in 3rd overall. My Factory 430 RR was so much fun to race in these muddy conditions.”