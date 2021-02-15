2021 Honda Gold Wing: 24k Solid Gold Hits! With updates aimed at greater comfort and convenience the King of Motorcycles gets two golden thumbs up! Carry all that you need, beautifully finished, premium ticket to ride, designed to make short-trip touring easier, and more enjoyable, than ever. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing loves the highway. But it comes alive in corners. The Gold Wing Tour is a Honda flagship motorcycle for a reason, offering supreme levels of performance and luxury through the city, or out on the open road. Check out the newest 2021 Honda Gold Wing, 2021 Honda Gold Wing DCT, 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour, 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT and 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag tourers today on Total Motorcycle!

Since an all-new platform in 2018, the Gold Wing has enjoyed focused upgrades, with navigation software updates followed closely by styling and comfort-minded features including reshaped passenger grab handles, blacked-out components, updated suspension settings, a saddlebag-mounted USB charger and standard fog lights for all Tour models. The 2021 Gold Wing further expands on the goal, with updates aimed at even greater comfort and convenience.

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing: 24k Solid Gold Hits:

– 2021 Honda Gold Wing – Revised

– 2021 Honda Gold Wing DCT – Revised

– 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour – Revised

– 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT – Revised

– 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT Airbag – Revised

The Honda Gold Wing has always been a spectacular touring bike, ever since the first GL1000 back in 1975. And over the years, our engineers have always stayed true to that vision, but they’ve strived to make the bike better and better. Our 2021 model is a perfect example of that. Refinements abound, but the best parts remain the same.

I also created a few years ago the Honda Gold Wing model timeline history guide from the 1960’s to the last model. It is a fascinating look into where the Gold Wing came from to where it is today. I hope you enjoy reading it:

The Honda Gold Wing

Introducing the 2021 Honda Gold Wing…

The Gold Wing is pure experience. Sure, carry all that you need, but this motorcycle is built for riding. Its engine – a six-cylinder mechanical masterpiece – responds, instantly to each command. Agile handling floats through corners. But this is Gold Wing. You expect more. And you’ve got it. The expansive, 7-inch full-colour TFT display provides infotainment information as well as riding mode management, suspension adjustment and navigation And, to keep in touch with your world as the world glides by, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity mean you can engage various Apple or Android smartphone functions through Bluetooth.

So, where do you want to go?

Wherever you’re drawn to the GL1800 Gold Wing is a beautifully finished, premium ticket to ride, designed to make short-trip touring easier, and more enjoyable, than ever. Powered by a magnificent 1,833cc, six-cylinder engine, you have the choice of manual six-speed gearbox or seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), all housed in a sophisticated, nimble-handling chassis that includes double-wishbone front suspension, Pro-Arm rear suspension and electronic damping. Newly upgraded audio and speakers guarantee a perfect soundtrack to each ride. And that’s what the Gold Wing is about. The pure perfection of the ride.

CONTROL OF POWER

Sure, the Gold Wing loves the highway. But it comes alive in corners.

This is a motorcycle built to handle curves, joyfully. Its die-cast, aluminium twin-beam frame uses double wishbone front suspension, to reduce sliding friction from bump deflections and steering input. Steering input is also separated from suspension action and the result is light, nimble handling from walking speeds up. For a perfectly controlled, compliant ride, damping force adjusts electronically according to riding mode selection; rear spring preload also adjusts electronically. It’s an intuitive system – separate from the 4 riding modes, there are 4 settings relative to load, from soft to hard. Altogether, this is a chassis created to harness the kinetic energy of an incredible, one-of-a kind powerplant. So you can use all of it to impressive effect.

The 2021 Gold Wing expands on the goal of long-distance touring luxury with updates aimed at greater comfort and convenience. The Tour model’s top trunk is 11 liters larger, for a total of 61 liters storage capacity, and the passenger seat’s backrest features a more relaxed angle, thicker foam and a taller profile. The seat has a suede-like cover with an enhanced appearance, and the Gold Wing has colored seat piping for added color contrast. A number of audio improvements were incorporated, including upgraded, 45 watt speakers with richer audio; optimized automatic volume-adjustment level and a standard XM radio antenna. Android Auto integration joins Apple CarPlay integration, and the rear turn signals are now all red for a clean, stylish look.

New people and places. Unforgettable moments. And a whole world to explore.

The Gold Wing Tour is a Honda flagship motorcycle for a reason, offering supreme levels of performance and luxury through the city, or out on the open road. Taking the incredible Gold Wing as a base, it adds carrying capacity, with the rear top box now expanded to a full 61L. A more relaxed angle for the pillion back support – and luxurious new material for both front and rear seats – ensure a cocoon of riding comfort. The audio system and speakers are newly upgraded and generate vivid sound quality. Dual LED fog lights guarantee piercing visibility. And, uniquely, you can specify an airbag with your Gold Wing Tour.

Engineered to become the “King of Motorcycles,” Honda’s original Gold Wing quickly adapted to life on the open road, its earliest successors helping to shape the modern touring category through a combination of unparalleled power, comfort and ride quality. In the subsequent generations, the machine evolved because of the way motorcyclists used it, and for 2021, that trend continues with updates geared toward extended experiences and increased comfort. Key to the enhanced experience is increased luggage capacity and improved passenger comfort for Gold Wing Tour models, along with platform-wide updates like a new seat, audio equipment and body trim.

THE IMPROVED 2021 GOLD WING LINEUP

The Honda Gold Wing has always been a spectacular touring bike, ever since the first GL1000 back in 1975. And over the years, our engineers have always stayed true to that vision, but they’ve strived to make the bike better and better. Our 2021 model is a perfect example of that. Refinements abound, but the best parts remain the same. You’ll still have your choice of both manual-transmission models and Gold Wings featuring our exclusive automatic DCT transmission, but this year the trunk is bigger for more road-trip storage, the speakers have a higher 55-watt rating, and the passenger seat on our Tour models is improved. We also freshened up some styling touches, like solid red tail lights and paint choices—check out the grey with orange accent stripe on our no-trunk models! Plus, all Gold Wings are now Android Auto compatible, as well as offering Apple CarPlay. All in all, a truly great motorcycle gets even better—so your dream ride has everything you’ll need to make memories that last a lifetime.

In its first new-model announcement since the New Year, Honda today confirmed that the Gold Wing family gets a number of upgrades for 2021, designed to deliver improved comfort and convenience for long-distance touring. Among the improvements is a capacity increase for the Tour version’s trunk, which now easily accepts two full-face helmets.

Honda also announced a host of upgrades to its smallest dual-sport models, which are newly named the CRF300L and CRF300L Rally, thanks to a 15 percent increase in engine displacement. The popular standard model has been further updated with a cut in weight and increased suspension travel, upping its off-road capability without sacrificing performance in the city. In addition, the Rally model gets increased range thanks to a larger fuel tank that makes it even better prepared for extended adventures.

“Honda listens to its customers, a fact that is highlighted in our latest new-model announcement,” said Lee Edmunds, Senior Manager of Powersports Marketing for American Honda. “In the case of the Gold Wing and our smallest street-legal CRF models, the 2021 iterations reflect improvements that were highly requested by people who ride them every day, and the motorcycles are better as a result. We look forward to customers getting the chance to experience the updates themselves.”

NEW FOR 2021

