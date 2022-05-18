Bunker Hill Grand Prix Delta & Lead Belt Enduro Park Hills Race Results

The NGPC traveled out to Utah for the sixth round of the series. Bunker Hill MX Park was a new venue for the NGPC. The track was a mix of high caliber motocross and miles of flowing sand in the off-road sections. Factory rider, Dare DeMartile, took a far inside line off the start paid off by putting him ahead of most of the pack. He was racing right around 4th place when he laid the bike down in a corner and lost about half a minute trying to get up and going again. He ultimately finished in 7th place after the set back.
Results:
Dare DeMartile
7th Place – Pro
Photo: Trevor Nelson
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The event is Utah was a great time. The 480 RR was running great and I was very competitive on pace, I just had one setback that proved costly. Looking to get back at it in a couple of weeks.”
The National Enduro Series
Lead Belt Enduro
Park Hills, MO
May 15th, 2022
The National Enduro series headed to Missouri for the Lead Belt Enduro. A little shower storm late Saturday night made ideal dirt conditions for the Sunday race. A very technical track awaited the riders with a good mix of extremely rocky terrain, sand, and several high-speed sections. Factory rider Evan Smith started out his day well staying in the top 5 as he adjusted to the track and his machine. He rode hard and kept the bike off the ground in the very tricky conditions en route to a 7th place finish in the NE Pro 1. A decent result as he is still finding comfort on his new machine. In the NE Pro 2 class, Factory rider Jon Johnson was out on a mission. He won his first test by 11 seconds. In the next following tests, minor mistakes set him back but he was able to rebound and win the last test. His efforts were good enough for the second step on the podium.
Results:
Evan Smith
7th Place – NE Pro 1
Jon Johnson
2nd Place – NE Pro 2
Photos: Shan Moore
Evan Smith
Factory 390 RR
“I had a great weekend at the Lead Belt Enduro. I was cautious to keep the bike upright on a treacherous track and pick up a little more speed as we click off races and continue to gel with the 390.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had a great start to the day opening it up with a test win and road a really smooth race. I just lost to much time after that but was able to come back to get the last test win.”
