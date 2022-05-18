Bunker Hill Grand Prix Delta & Lead Belt Enduro Park Hills Race Results

The National Enduro series headed to Missouri for the Lead Belt Enduro. A little shower storm late Saturday night made ideal dirt conditions for the Sunday race. A very technical track awaited the riders with a good mix of extremely rocky terrain, sand, and several high-speed sections. Factory rider Evan Smith started out his day well staying in the top 5 as he adjusted to the track and his machine. He rode hard and kept the bike off the ground in the very tricky conditions en route to a 7th place finish in the NE Pro 1. A decent result as he is still finding comfort on his new machine. In the NE Pro 2 class, Factory rider Jon Johnson was out on a mission. He won his first test by 11 seconds. In the next following tests, minor mistakes set him back but he was able to rebound and win the last test. His efforts were good enough for the second step on the podium. Results: