Cairoli steps in for Guadagnini in Trentino MXGP

Antonio Cairoli will race alongside Jeremy Seewer in the Monster Energy MXGP of Trentino, scheduled for April 12 and 13 on the “Il Ciclamino” circuit at Pietramurata (TN).

The nine-time world motocross champion, star of the Ducati World Premiere – Desmo450 MX, will replace Mattia Guadagnini, who was injured in training last week in Sardinia, with the colours of the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team.

Antonio Cairoli “I enthusiastically accepted Ducati’s request to race in MXGP at Pietramurata as a replacement for Mattia Guadagnini, to whom I extend my best wishes for a speedy recovery. Even though I wasn’t expecting to return to racing so soon this year, I will use these few days that separate me from the Trentino GP to train and be in the best possible condition on 12 and 13 April. It will also be the perfect opportunity to greet all my fans and Ducati’s fans on the occasion of the launch of the production Desmo450 MX”.