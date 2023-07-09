Calculated ride to take maiden Pro Motocross race win at Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle raced his way to the top step of the 250MX podium at Round 6 of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship in the sands of Southwick today, with teammate Maximus Vohland finishing seventh overall. 450MX front-runner Aaron Plessinger claimed consistent fourth-place moto finishes for P4 overall.

Two-time MX2 World Champion Vialle posted the sixth fastest time in the morning’s combined qualifying sessions, quickly coming to grips with the iconic sands of The Wick 338 circuit. A strong start in the first moto saw the Frenchman sit in P2, putting pressure on the leader and taking charge by the halfway mark. From there, Vialle would post a calculated ride to take a maiden Pro Motocross race win.

Moto two saw Vialle power his KTM 250 SX-F to the all-important holeshot, putting himself in a great position from the outset. Engaged in a race-long battle, the 22-year-old newcomer to U.S. competition would fight hard for third, which is where he finished, and that was enough to land his first-career Pro Motocross round victory. He’s currently seventh in the 250MX Championship as the series enters its second half.

Tom Vialle: “It means a lot to get my first national win! I’ve had a few tough races, so to get on the podium with an overall win is nice, as it’s been challenging to get a good feeling at all of these new circuits. I feel like we are making great progress and we’re in a good position for the rest of the season. The track here was nice, way different to Lommel and places like that, but it felt good to be back in sandy conditions, and I’m looking forward now to next weekend in Millville.”

Meanwhile, Vohland shadowed Vialle in qualifying with the seventh quickest lap-time, before posting a consistent 8-6 moto scorecard for seventh overall. That continued his string of top 10 finishes and he has managed to maintain eighth place in the standings with five rounds to go.

Maximus Vohland: “To finish inside the top 10 in qualifying and both motos showed we were consistent and the final moto result was an improvement. Myself and the team will keep putting in the work together in these middle stages of the season and I’m looking forward to getting to Millville now!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450MX entry Plessinger entered the Southwick National nursing a tweaked back, with the Ohio native showing heart as he worked his way to ninth position in qualifying. From there, he rode his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to a pair of fourth-place finishes, which landed him P4 overall and he’s now third in the championship standings.

Aaron Plessinger: “Yeah, man! 4-4 on the day for Southwick – it’s alright, can’t be mad at it. I felt solid all day, the first moto I struggled with comfort a little bit, and then for the second moto we made really good changes, but I just struggled a little bit with my body in that one. Super-rough track today – it was a hot one out here – but my back is slowly improving, so the aim is to land on the podium again at Spring Creek next weekend.”

Next Race: July 15 – Millville, Minnesota

Results 450MX Class – Southwick National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1

2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 2-2

3. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 3-3

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 4-4

OTHER KTM

20. Karel Kutsar (EST), KTM

25. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM

26. Jeffrey Walker (USA), KTM

30. Trevor Schmidt (USA), KTM

31. Dawson Draycott (USA), KTM

32. Max Miller (USA), KTM

36. Brandon Scarer (USA), KTM

38. Kristopher Corey (USA), KTM

43. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM

Results 250MX Class – Southwick National

1. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM, 1-3

2. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 2-2

3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Kawasaki, 6-1

OTHER KTM

7. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 8-6

15. Jimmy Decotis (USA), KTM

17. Slade Smith (RSA), KTM

20. Matti Jorgensen (DEN), KTM

21. Lux Turner (USA), KTM

23. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM

25. Cody Williams (USA), KTM

26. Kyle Murdoch (USA), KTM

27. Marcus Phelps (USA), KTM

29. Jack Zarse (USA), KTM

30. Lawrence Fortin III (USA), KTM

32. Hunter Cross (USA), KTM

37. Andrew Rossi (USA), KTM

Standings 450MX Class 2023 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 300 points

2. Dylan Ferrandis, 233

3. Aaron Plessinger, 210

OTHER KTM

5. Cooper Webb, 147

31. Dante Oliveira, 15

33. Max Miller, 13

34. Christopher Prebula, 12

35. Tyler Stepek, 11

36. Brandon Scharer, 7

38. Trevor Schmidt, 4

52. Jeffrey Walker, 1

Standings 250MX Class 2023 after 6 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 218 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 213

3. RJ Hampshire, 205

OTHER KTM

7. Tom Vialle, 179

8. Maximus Vohland, 165

21. Derek Kelley, 29

22. Slade Smith, 28

29. Jimmy Decotis, 13

32. Lux Turner, 7

34. Matti Jorgensen, 7

38. Josh Varize, 4

41. Marcus Phelps, 2