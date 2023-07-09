Calculated ride to take maiden Pro Motocross race win at Southwick

Moto two saw Vialle power his KTM 250 SX-F to the all-important holeshot, putting himself in a great position from the outset. Engaged in a race-long battle, the 22-year-old newcomer to U.S. competition would fight hard for third, which is where he finished, and that was enough to land his first-career Pro Motocross round victory. He’s currently seventh in the 250MX Championship as the series enters its second half.
Tom Vialle: “It means a lot to get my first national win! I’ve had a few tough races, so to get on the podium with an overall win is nice, as it’s been challenging to get a good feeling at all of these new circuits. I feel like we are making great progress and we’re in a good position for the rest of the season. The track here was nice, way different to Lommel and places like that, but it felt good to be back in sandy conditions, and I’m looking forward now to next weekend in Millville.”
Meanwhile, Vohland shadowed Vialle in qualifying with the seventh quickest lap-time, before posting a consistent 8-6 moto scorecard for seventh overall. That continued his string of top 10 finishes and he has managed to maintain eighth place in the standings with five rounds to go.
Maximus Vohland: “To finish inside the top 10 in qualifying and both motos showed we were consistent and the final moto result was an improvement. Myself and the team will keep putting in the work together in these middle stages of the season and I’m looking forward to getting to Millville now!”
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450MX entry Plessinger entered the Southwick National nursing a tweaked back, with the Ohio native showing heart as he worked his way to ninth position in qualifying. From there, he rode his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to a pair of fourth-place finishes, which landed him P4 overall and he’s now third in the championship standings.
Aaron Plessinger: “Yeah, man! 4-4 on the day for Southwick – it’s alright, can’t be mad at it. I felt solid all day, the first moto I struggled with comfort a little bit, and then for the second moto we made really good changes, but I just struggled a little bit with my body in that one. Super-rough track today – it was a hot one out here – but my back is slowly improving, so the aim is to land on the podium again at Spring Creek next weekend.”
Next Race: July 15 – Millville, Minnesota
Results 450MX Class – Southwick National
1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, 1-1
2. Chase Sexton (USA), Honda, 2-2
3. Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), Yamaha, 3-3
4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, 4-4
OTHER KTM
20. Karel Kutsar (EST), KTM
25. Kevin Moranz (USA), KTM
26. Jeffrey Walker (USA), KTM
30. Trevor Schmidt (USA), KTM
31. Dawson Draycott (USA), KTM
32. Max Miller (USA), KTM
36. Brandon Scarer (USA), KTM
38. Kristopher Corey (USA), KTM
43. Christopher Prebula (USA), KTM
Results 250MX Class – Southwick National
1. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM, 1-3
2. Justin Cooper (USA), Yamaha, 2-2
3. Jo Shimoda (JPN), Kawasaki, 6-1
OTHER KTM
7. Maximus Vohland (USA), KTM, 8-6
15. Jimmy Decotis (USA), KTM
17. Slade Smith (RSA), KTM
20. Matti Jorgensen (DEN), KTM
21. Lux Turner (USA), KTM
23. Derek Kelley (USA), KTM
25. Cody Williams (USA), KTM
26. Kyle Murdoch (USA), KTM
27. Marcus Phelps (USA), KTM
29. Jack Zarse (USA), KTM
30. Lawrence Fortin III (USA), KTM
32. Hunter Cross (USA), KTM
37. Andrew Rossi (USA), KTM
Standings 450MX Class 2023 after 6 of 11 rounds
1. Jett Lawrence, 300 points
2. Dylan Ferrandis, 233
3. Aaron Plessinger, 210
OTHER KTM
5. Cooper Webb, 147
31. Dante Oliveira, 15
33. Max Miller, 13
34. Christopher Prebula, 12
35. Tyler Stepek, 11
36. Brandon Scharer, 7
38. Trevor Schmidt, 4
52. Jeffrey Walker, 1
Standings 250MX Class 2023 after 6 of 11 rounds
1. Haiden Deegan, 218 points
2. Hunter Lawrence, 213
3. RJ Hampshire, 205
OTHER KTM
7. Tom Vialle, 179
8. Maximus Vohland, 165
21. Derek Kelley, 29
22. Slade Smith, 28
29. Jimmy Decotis, 13
32. Lux Turner, 7
34. Matti Jorgensen, 7
38. Josh Varize, 4
41. Marcus Phelps, 2