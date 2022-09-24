Challenging day at Barber Motorsports Park for 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Petrucci and Ducati Prepare for the Race Weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Danilo finishes Q1 in fifth despite a challenging day

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 23, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK) faced a challenging day at Barber Motorsports Park for the final round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with fifth place in Qualifying One.

Petrucci completed 23 laps of the 2.3-mile Alabama venue but admitted he struggled to feel comfortable. However, the Italian is far from giving up yet and still has Qualifying 2 to hoist himself further up the grid as he goes head-to-head with current champion Jake Gagne for the title.

Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:22.323

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:22.918

P3 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:23.310

P4 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:23.854

P5 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:24.117

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #9): “It was a very challenging day,” Petrucci said. “At first, we thought it was electronics, but the main thing is we’re having issues with the tire and I don’t have the feedback I want. We are trying to solve the problem. We will pull the bike completely apart and rebuild it tomorrow to ensure we have the best possible chance for qualifying in the morning.”

MotoAmerica Superbike will be on track tomorrow, September 24 at 10:15 am CDT for Qualifying 2, with Race One scheduled for 3:10 pm CDT that same afternoon. Race Two will start at 3:10 pm CDT on Sunday, September 25.