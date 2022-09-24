Challenging day at Barber Motorsports Park for 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

September 24, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Challenging day at Barber Motorsports Park for 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Petrucci and Ducati Prepare for the Race Weekend at Barber Motorsports Park

Danilo finishes Q1 in fifth despite a challenging day

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 23, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 SBK) faced a challenging day at Barber Motorsports Park for the final round of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with fifth place in Qualifying One.

Petrucci completed 23 laps of the 2.3-mile Alabama venue but admitted he struggled to feel comfortable. However, the Italian is far from giving up yet and still has Qualifying 2 to hoist himself further up the grid as he goes head-to-head with current champion Jake Gagne for the title.

Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5
P1 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 1:22.323
P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:22.918
P3 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:23.310
P4 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 1:23.854
P5 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:24.117

Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #9): “It was a very challenging day,” Petrucci said. “At first, we thought it was electronics, but the main thing is we’re having issues with the tire and I don’t have the feedback I want. We are trying to solve the problem. We will pull the bike completely apart and rebuild it tomorrow to ensure we have the best possible chance for qualifying in the morning.”

MotoAmerica Superbike will be on track tomorrow, September 24 at 10:15 am CDT for Qualifying 2, with Race One scheduled for 3:10 pm CDT that same afternoon. Race Two will start at 3:10 pm CDT on Sunday, September 25.

About Michael Le Pard 8167 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles