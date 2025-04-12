Complicated Friday for Aprilia Racing in Qatar

Aprilia Racing begins the race weekend at Lusail International Circuit with Marco Bezzecchi closing out the practice session nineteenth ahead of Jorge Martín, tackling his first weekend on the track since the season start. Marco Bezzecchi, who did a good ninth time in FP1, was unable to confirm the same performance in the practice session, finishing with the nineteenth time. The Italian rider will therefore have to go through Q1 in order to earn a spot in Q2. Jorge Martín’s return to the track was eagerly awaited after almost five months of inactivity. Before the sessions, the Spanish rider was cleared to race, thereby kicking off his season with Aprilia Racing. For him, this will be a weekend of adapting to the RS-GP25 after missing the pre-season tests and the first three races, but it will also be a crucial test of his physical condition. Martín finished the practice session in twentieth place and will have to go through Q1.