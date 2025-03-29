Complicated Friday for Aprilia Racing in the USA

The first day of practice on the Circuit Of The Americas proved to be a demanding one for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori tackled a complicated Friday and both will have to go through Q1. The weather conditions made FP1 particularly complex, with the track wet due to rain. Marco Bezzecchi was the victim of a bad high-side on turn 5 – fortunately without any consequences – and encountered some problems which limited the number of times he was able to lap. In the practice session, with the track partially damp, he was unable to improve on his time in the final time-attack attempt, finishing in thirteenth place. This means that the Italian rider will have to go through Q1 to clinch a spot in Q2. Lorenzo Savadori had to reckon with a track which is entirely new to him in demanding conditions and without being at 100% fitness due to the sub-dislocated shoulder injury he suffered in Argentina. The Italian rider, subbing for the injured Jorge Martín, finished the practice session in twenty-second place and will have to go through Q1. Jorge Martín will be at the track for the entire weekend to accompany the team. This is the Spanish rider’s first appearance in the paddock since the injury he suffered during the Sepang tests.