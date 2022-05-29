Confidence remains high after MotoGP Gran Premio d’Italia finish

May 29, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Confidence remains high after MotoGP Gran Premio d’Italia finish

Michele Pirro finishes in P18 the Gran Premio d’Italia with the Aruba.it Racing team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP

The first MotoGP race weekend for the Aruba.it Racing team ends with Michele Pirro‘s 18th place finish. On the day of Ducati‘s triumph with Francesco Bagnaia, Michele Pirro is incisive at the start but at the first corner he is forced to go wide to avoid contact.

Halfway through the race, the Italian rider is still in the fight to take points for the MotoGP world championship standings, but in the final laps, he fails to have an incisive race pace to bring home the result.

Michele Pirro (Aruba.it Racing)
“It was not an easy race. The feeling with the bike was not the best, especially under braking. It’s a shame because I was convinced I had the potential to bring home some points. Confidence remains high: we will try again next Sunday in Barcelona”.

About Michael Le Pard 7509 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles