Crashes in both MX2 World Championship Spain races

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton has placed an impressive third overall at round 13 of the MX2 World Championship in Spain. Charging hard in both motos, the Australian moved forwards in each race to secure two fourth-place results for his third trip to the overall podium this season. For Kay de Wolf, the Dutchman secured sixth in race one before a big crash in moto two resulted in an 18th place finish and 12th overall. Competing in the MXGP class, Thomas Kjer Olsen enjoyed a consistent day to put together a pair of positive race results on his way to securing 11th overall.

Continuing to post strong, consistent results as the season nears its conclusion, round 13 of the MX2 World Championship was no different for Jed Beaton as he placed an impressive third overall at the MXGP of Spain. In the opening moto of the day, the Australian carved a tight inside line around the first corner, before being pushed wide in turn two where he frustratingly lost a handful of positions. With Beaton feeling comfortable on the hard and rutted track, he quickly made a number of passes during the early laps of the moto to advance into fourth place where he would remain for the duration of the race.

After the gate dropped for moto two, Beaton enjoyed an improved start and was well-placed inside the top five. On lap two he would make the pass on teammate Kay de Wolf for fourth but despite his very best efforts, Jed was unable to reel in the top three. Completing the moto in fourth secured his spot on the podium and with another solid points haul, Jed further extends his margin over sixth place in the series standings.

For Kay de Wolf, the youngster impressed in race one, pushing forwards from outside the top 10 and after coming out on top of an intense battle with Isak Gifting, secured sixth place in the moto. In race two, Kay once again found himself in sixth before a big crash three laps from the finish relegated him downfield. Remounting to end the race in 18th position, the Dutchman was rewarded with three vital championship points and 12th overall.

In the MXGP Class, Thomas Kjer Olsen posted a consistent 11-12 result for 11th overall. Following a mid-pack start in race one, the Dane progressed throughout the moto to complete the race just under two seconds behind Glenn Coldenhoff in 10th. For moto two, the FC 450 mounted racer backed up his race one result with a 12th place finish and now looks forward to the Italian triple-header starting next weekend.

For Arminas Jasikonis, it was a difficult day as crashes in both races kept the Lithuanian from scoring points in either moto.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to FIM Motocross World Championship action next weekend at the MXGP of Trentino, for the first of three consecutive rounds to take place at the Pietramurata circuit.

Jed Beaton: “It’s been a good day but in both motos I was pushed wide in the second turn which cost me a few positions in both races. I had good starts, stayed tight around the first turn but then that set me up on the outside for turn two. I made things happen quickly in both races which I’m really happy with, but by the time I got into fourth the top three were just a little out of reach. It’s nice to be back on the podium, though, for myself and the team. We’ve all been working really hard so to get back on the box makes it all worthwhile.”

Kay de Wolf: “I was putting together a pretty decent GP but in the second one I had a pretty big crash and broke my nose. It was a struggle for the last two laps, and I ended up 18th for three points which may prove to be really important at the end of the season. After finishing sixth in race one I was confident of doing the same in race two, but crashes happen and it’s frustrating. Overall, I’m ok and I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for next weekend.”

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “It was a tough GP but overall, I’m quite happy with the end result just because of the feeling I had on the bike. In the first race I was able to move forward and felt great, making passes and I found some good lines as well which really helped. I did actually exert myself a little but too much in that one as for race two I felt strong, I just didn’t have that last little bit to push like I did in race one. I would say it was a solid weekend and now it’s onto Arco next weekend. I know that track really well so I’m looking forward to three GPs there.”

Arminas Jasikonis: “Today was disappointing. I crashed in both races and with everyone racing at such a similar speed, it makes things really difficult. In race two I had a bad start and then something damaged my rear brake and then I crashed so that was not good. Overall, not the weekend I expected but I’m healthy and looking forward to next weekend.”

Download high-res images from the MXGP of Spain here.

Results – 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 13

MXGP – Overall

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 45pts; 2. Jorge Prado (KTM) 42; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 40… 11. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 19

MXGP – Race 1

1. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:26:873, 19 laps; 2. Jorge Prado (KTM) 35:28:614; 3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:29:678… 11. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:13:230; 24. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 36:57:915

MXGP – Race 2

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:16:305, 19 laps; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:20:586; 3. Jorge Prado (KTM) 35:28:022… 12. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 36:18:458; 25. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 35:39:689, 18 laps

MX2 – Overall

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 45; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36… 12. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 18

MX2 – Race 1

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 35:43:418, 19 laps; 2. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 35:50:390; 3. Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) 35:57:324; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 36:00:923… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:04:099

MX2 – Race 2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 33:49:892, 18 laps; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 33:50:238; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:10:002; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:12:491… 18. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:22:521

Championship Standings – After Round 13

MXGP

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 505pts; 2. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 493; 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) 490; 10. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 220; 21. Arminas Jasikonis (Husqvarna) 87

MX2

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 535pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 427; 3. Mattia Guadagnini (KTM) 426; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 395; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 331