Custom Indian Chieftain PowerPlus crafted for country music star Tyler Hubbard

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, has partnered with renowned custom builders Forever Rad to unveil a bespoke Chieftain PowerPlus crafted exclusively for country music star Tyler Hubbard. The custom build is featured in the newest installment of the Forged video series, released today.

Forever Rad is a leader in high-performance motorcycle customisation, specializing in Indian Motorcycle. With a reputation for bold designs and unmatched craftsmanship, they’ve built a following among riders and celebrities alike. Executed over three months, the project showcases Forever Rad’s meticulous craftsmanship that blends high-end performance components with head-turning aesthetics.

Built from the ground up, the custom Chieftain PowerPlus bagger is a fusion of aggressive race-bike performance and long-ride comfort. Every inch of the bike was modified with precision and purpose from the fully Cerakoted motor, carbon fibre fenders, to the one-off HPI exhaust pipe featuring Forever Rad’s logo.

Forever Rad, led by custom bike builder Kyle Bertsch, integrated every in-house and partner component possible: high-performance suspension from Big Bear, Kraus handlebars and risers, Saddlemen’s signature seat, and the latest Baja Designs LP6 lighting setup. Even the Indian FTR front fender and custom-cut tank nod to both innovation and style.

“We went all out on this build,” said Bertsch. “From a raw motor on a lift to what you see now, every bolt, every coating, every colour choice was intentional. We set this bike up to be tall, aggressive, fast. Basically, take a street bike, turn it into a race bike, but keep it comfortable, so that you can kind of have the best of both worlds.” “It’s been a team effort, which is super important to us at the shop. It really takes a lot of dedication and talented people to be able to pull something like that off. It’s probably been the most fulfilling project we’ve ever done because we did it in a short period of time and we just knocked it out of the park.”

Formerly one half of the chart-topping duo Florida Georgia Line and now a successful solo artist, Hubbard’s love for motorcycles stretches from his motocross roots as a child to street riding today. In constant touch with Forever Rad throughout the build to collaborate on ideas, Hubbard says he essentially placed his trust in their craftsmanship and vision to deliver.

“He was super open to collaboration and any of my ideas,” says Hubbard. “But at the same time, I kind of told him, I trust you. You’re the professional. I want to lean into your instinct and what you would really be proud of.” “I was pretty blown away. Just watching it roll out of the garage and I’m just like, man, this is gorgeous. Trying to take it all in at one time was overwhelming,” said Hubbard during the hand-off in Idaho. “This is a beautiful gift that I will enjoy for years. The fact that nobody has a bike like this, nobody has seen a bike like this just makes it even more special.”

As baggers evolve from long-haul cruisers to high-performance showpieces, this build stands as a testament to what’s possible when artistry meets engineering.

Indian Chieftain PowerPlus by Forever Rad

Powertrain & Performance

The PowerPlus 112, 1834 cc V-Twin engine fully stripped and Cerakoted for durability and style, further enhanced with Forever Rad’s exclusive Santoro engine bolt Chacho Kit. An S&S Stealth intake with a billet Forever Rad cover, paired with a one-off stainless 2-into-1 HPI exhaust, elevates both performance and tone. The drivetrain includes a Barnett extra plate clutch kit, OEM transmission with Forever Rad exclusive Santoro shift linkage, and a Barnstorm Cycles chain conversion.

Chassis & Suspension

The OEM frame was reworked, smoothing the surface finish and with Forever Rad branding milled into the neck before being Cerakoted and matched to a Toce subframe. Suspension upgrades include black DLC-coated fork tubes, fully adjustable +2” Big Bear front cartridges, and +2” Big Bear rear shock with remote preload, compression and rebound adjustability. Cerakoted SMT retro series wheels (19×3″ front, 18×5.5″ rear) matched with Metzeler® Marathon 888 tires and Brembo® braking systems, enhanced by Galfer pads and SMT rotors.

Design & Finish

The gas tank features OEM knee pockets crafted by Barnstorm Cycles and is topped with an OEM gas cap engraved with the Forever Rad logo and finished in Cerakote. The dash is also Cerakoted to match. Up front, the bike runs ODI moto bars paired with a Cerakoted Kraus/Hartluck pullback plate, mounted on 2” Kraus risers with a clear anodized finish and solid riser bushings for added stability. Controls are dialled in with Beringer hand controls, ODI Vans grips, and Cerakoted Arlen Ness mirrors. Down low, Kraus boards and pegs, along with C3 VTwin toe pegs, all feature a clear anodized finish. A Beringer rear master cylinder is secured with a custom Forever Rad mounting bracket, completing the clean and performance-focused control setup.

Painted in a white, grey, gold, and blue palette by Jason Sprengel of SIK Paint, the bike features a blend of Axalta finishes and widespread Cerakoting for a clean, premium look. Highlights include carbon fibre fenders, a custom Forever Rad LP6 headlight kit, and Beringer controls. Handlebars, pegs, mirrors, and more are upgraded with Kraus, ODI, and Arlen Ness components, all anodized or Cerakoted to perfection.

Final Touches

A Forever Rad x Saddlemen slim signature seat, stealthy lighting from Kellerman and Combustion Industries, and thoughtful custom accessories like bag rail systems and hinge covers complete the build.

Forged: Custom Indian #IndianChieftain PowerPlus Series

Forged is a YouTube series where three industry legends tear down and rebuild the all-new Chieftain PowerPlus for a special rider of their choice.

The Forged series dives into the world of custom motorcycle building with three of the industry’s most innovative builders: Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Forever Rad, and Kraus Motor Co., as they each put their stamp on the Chieftain PowerPlus.

The six-part Forged series is being released on Indian Motorcycle’s YouTube channel. Each episode explores the vision, effort, and craft behind the builders’ custom Chieftain PowerPlus creations, offering a raw and authentic look at the people shaping the future of American V-Twin performance.

The Builders

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg is a six-time X-Games Gold Medalist, an FMX legend, and as of late, a custom bike builder. After getting a taste of the PowerPlus platform’s capabilities and making the V-Twin switch to Indian Motorcycle, he’ll be taking on his first ever custom for the street as well as well hosting this year’s Forged series.

Kyle Bertsch of Forever Rad has been a go-to performance customizer and parts manufacturer for the PowerPlus platform since its inception, whose grassroots passion for the PowerPlus and painstaking attention to detail have changed the perception of what a performance bagger can be.

Satya Kraus of Kraus Motor Co. is, simply put, the number one name in performance V-twin components for well over a decade. You name it, they make it – and they make it good. Anything they touch will be mean, fast, and ultra-clean.

The Bike

Announced in January this year, the new Chieftain PowerPlus combines bold, aggressive styling with cutting-edge rider assist technologies never before offered in an American V-Twin motorcycle. At its core, the new PowerPlus 112 engine delivers instant acceleration and sustained high-speed performance beyond the limits of traditional American V-Twins. Performance refined and proven in the most demanding of environments with championship wins in the King Of The Baggers race series.

Posted on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025 by Michael Le Pard