Czech Republic to host WorldSBK for the first time in history

August 4, 2021

The sixth round of the 2021 WorldSBK season will take place in Czech Republic at the Autodrom Most, which will host a World Superbike Championship event for the first time ever.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team is already working to get ready for the race weekend: the aim is to return  to the top step of the podium,  after the three consecutive second places obtained by Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi at the Dutch Round on the TT Circuit of Assen (Netherlands).

Scott Redding is third in the WorldSBK standings with 162 points, 81 less than championship leader Rea (Kawasaki).

After reaching the fifth place in the standings, Michael Rinaldi (111 points) will try to attack the fourth place of Lowes (Kawasaki, 127 points).

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)
“We had a day of practice day on this new circuit but riding a street bike is not particularly indicative other than to familiarize yourself with the layout of the track. At the same time I must admit that I really like riding on new circuits and I hope I can do well.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)
“Most is certainly a different track compared to the ones we  usually see on  the WorldSBK calendar. It will be important to understand the circuit as soon as possible and be competitive from the first round, hoping that the weather conditions will allow us to work with continuity. 

