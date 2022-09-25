Disaster struck Suzuki as Final Japanese Grand Prix ended in disappointment

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 25

Alex Rins: DNF

Takuya Tsuda: DNF

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s final Japanese Grand Prix ended in disappointment as disaster struck both GSX-RRs, resulting in two non-finishes for the luckless Alex Rins and Takuya Tsuda.

MotoGP fans filled Motegi in their masses, offering a welcoming and truly passionate atmosphere to the assembled riders.

The race was always going to be an uphill battle for Rins, who started 18th on the grid after a challenging qualifying session. However, there were positive signs at the start of the race, with Rins coming through to 12th and sitting in a highly competitive group of riders. But as the laps wore on he started to drop positions and struggle to regain them. He eventually pitted in on the 15th lap of the race with front end issues; these proved to have been caused by a bend in the rim under hard braking on the kerbs in the early laps, which meant a loss of pressure, eventually making the bike unrideable.

Tsuda, riding as Joan Mir’s replacement, had a somewhat more shocking end to his race after an oil leak dripped onto the exhaust of his GSX-RR, causing a fire in the bellypan on Lap 12 of the GP. Tsuda quickly pulled off the track and calmly jumped off his bike, avoiding any injury to himself or others.

Team Suzuki Ecstar will be back on track in Thailand in just five days’ time.

Alex Rins:

“It was a really bad race for us. The start actually went well and I made up quite a lot of positions, but then at Turn 3 I decided to overtake some riders on the outside, on the kerb. After that I started to lose front feeling, it seemed that the tyre was deflating little by little. I lost a lot of places and I felt I was going to crash on every corner, so I returned to the box. My crew confirmed an air leak caused by a dent in the wheel rim. I wish things had gone differently, I really wanted to reward the fans for their support.”

Takuya Tsuda:

“I had a good start but then I started to feel something strange with the engine, so I was cautious and paying attention. I felt a drop in the power, and then the fire happened and I had to stop. I actually had a very good feeling with the chassis so it’s really disappointing. Anyway, overall, I had a very good experience this weekend and I would like to thank the team for giving me this opportunity.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Naturally, this is not how we wanted Suzuki’s home GP to go, and not how we wanted to say goodbye to all the amazing Japanese fans. Tsuda’s GSX-RR caught fire after a small leak, but luckily he is fine. Alex picked up some damage to his front wheel under hard braking on the kerbs and he had to pit in. The only positive is that we don’t have time to brood on today’s upsetting results, because we’ll move directly to Thailand and start focusing on that.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Despite the grid positions not being very high, we had a lot of confidence for the race. But sadly, both riders retired due to problems. I’m so sorry for the Japanese fans, we really wanted to have a good race here at home. We still have four races left, and we’ll continuing working to try and finish with some good results.”

GRAND PRIX OF JAPAN RACE RESULTS:

1 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 42’29.174

2 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 42’32.583 3.409

3 Jorge MARTIN Prima Pramac Racing 42’33.310 4.136

4 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 42’36.958 7.784

5 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 42’37.359 8.185

6 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 42’37.522 8.348

7 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 42’39.053 9.879

8 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha 42’39.367 10.193

9 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 42’39.492 10.318

10 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 42’45.593 16.419

11 Johann ZARCO Prima Pramac Racing 42’45.760 16.586

12 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 42’46.630 17.456

13 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL 42’47.393 18.219

14 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha 42’48.186 19.012

15 Cal CRUTCHLOW WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 42’48.375 19.201

16 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 42’54.647 25.473

17 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP 42’56.180 27.006

18 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’58.548 29.374

19 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 42’58.643 29.469

20 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 43’12.468 43.294

Not classified:

63 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team

42 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

40 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP

85 Takuya TSUDA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

45 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA HRC Team

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO 219

2 Francesco BAGNAIA 201

3 Aleix ESPARGARO 194

4 Enea BASTIANINI 170

5 Jack MILLER 159

6 Brad BINDER 148

7 Johann ZARCO 138

8 Jorge MARTIN 120

9 Maverick VIÑALES 113

10 Alex RINS 108

11 Miguel OLIVEIRA 106

12 Luca MARINI 101

13 Marco BEZZECCHI 80

14 Joan MIR 77

15 Marc MARQUEZ 73

16 Pol ESPARGARO 47

17 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 46

18 Alex MARQUEZ 42

19 Franco MORBIDELLI 28

20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 23

21 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 15

22 Darryn BINDER 10

23 Remy GARDNER 9

24 Raul FERNANDEZ 8

25 Cal CRUTCHLOW 3

26 Stefan BRADL 2

27 Michele PIRRO 0

28 Lorenzo SAVADORI 0

29 Kazuki WATANABE 0

30 Takuya TSUDA 0

31 Tetsuta NAGASHIMA 0