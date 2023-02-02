Ducati range to introduce new Turn by Turn navigation system

Turn by Turn Navigation System Arrives on The DesertX

The 2023 DesertX, available in Matte Star White Silk and “RR22″ liveries, is the first in the Ducati range to offer integrated Turn by Turn navigation

The navigation system, a Ducati Performance accessory, appears on the DesertX’s TFT display through the Ducati Multimedia System

The Turn by Turn navigator is also available for the Diavel V4 and will soon arrive on other models in the Ducati range

Borgo Panigale (Bologna, Italy), February 1, 2023 – Exploration, fun and performance. The identity of the DesertX leaves no doubt: it is the first modern Ducati with a 21” front wheel and has been designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road conditions. Available in Matte Star Silk, to which the new “RR22” livery has been added, the 2023 model is the first in the Ducati range to introduce the new Turn by Turn navigation system.

The integrated navigator is based on the Ducati Multimedia System, which uses the bike’s TFT dashboard to display the directions determined by the Ducati Link App. This way, navigation functions can be exploited without the need for any external devices.

The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider’s and passenger’s helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone.

The latest version of the Ducati Link App and the user license activation are required to use the Turn by Turn navigation system. After that, you must enter one or more destinations for the app to calculate the route according to your preferences (fastest, most efficient, exclusion of toll roads, etc.) and you can start navigating.

The phone can then be placed in your pocket, in a tank bag or on the Ducati Performance mount, without the need to keep the display on. Navigation is carried out with the support of maps, which can be downloaded in advance to reduce data traffic consumption or to get into difficulties in areas with poor signal coverage. However, keeping the phone online allows it to take advantage of real-time traffic conditions.

Safety is not compromised by having the navigation directions displayed on the screen, leaving space for riding-relevant information. Also, in the interests of safety, the system displays the next turn and the indication of the approaching turn, so that the driver can prepare well in advance for the maneuvers to be carried out later. It is also possible to display the speed limits of the stretch being traveled thanks to the data on the maps.

The system makes it possible to choose which indications to receive (visual or visual and auditory, if a connection to the rider’s headset is active) and to record the route together with all data on speed, lean angle and photos taken during the trip so that the experience can be relived or shared with friends. The system, whose functionality will be constantly evolved in future versions, will also be adoptable on the Diavel V4.

#Ducati #DesertX #DiavelV4