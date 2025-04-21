Easter weekend MXGP with the Swiss Federation Results

• Seewer sixth in qualifying for home Grand Prix

• Both Desmo450 MX shine in quali race in Switzerland

The Easter weekend is the one chosen by the Swiss Federation to organize the MXGP Grand Prix of Switzerland, the sixth round of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship and home race for Jeremy Seewer, born a few kilometers from the track.


In Frauenfeld, a village in Thurgau, located near Zurich, on the old track restored two years ago, the riders of the Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team, Jeremy Seewer and Alessandro Lupino, replacing the injured Mattia Guadagnini, ended the free practice in 5th and 15th times, confirming themselves in the next timed session, picking the 5th and 16th gate for the qualifying race.


The Italian MX1 Champion got off to a great start with his Desmo450 MX and immediately moved into the top of the group, finding an excellent pace in fifth place for the first half of the race, while Jeremy, who started in the top 10, climbed up to eighth place. In the second half of the race Lupino, who this year is competing in the Italian MX2 Championship with the Desmo250 MX, has to reduce his pace but still holds up until the finish line which he crosses in eleventh position, just missing out on the points, while Seewer managed to climb the standings, until a brilliant sixth place that allowed him to jump up to ninth place in the championship. The two motos of the Swiss Grand Prix will be held on Monday 21 April, after the Sunday break.

