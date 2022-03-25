ENTRIES NOW OPEN FOR THE FIVE-ROUND E-MOTORSPORT SERIES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to continue supporting the European Junior e-Motocross Series, which will soon begin its second season. With entries for the five-round series now open for 2022, all rounds will take place alongside the MXGP World Championship ensuring e-powered motorsport and the true capabilities of e-technology will once again be showcased in front of a truly global audience.

Created in conjunction with Infront Moto Racing, in 2021 the inaugural series proved to be highly successful and incredibly popular. Attracting an international line-up of competitors across all five rounds, the conclusion of the series proved to be a milestone for Husqvarna Motorcycles as Austria’s Tobias Scharinger, the overall champion, was mounted on the innovative EE 5 machine.

The series creates a unique opportunity for all aspiring young racers, allowing them to compete on the same circuit, and during the same weekends, as their MXGP heroes. For 2022, the European Junior e-Motocross Series retains the same proven format from 2021 where all 40 riders will take on a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick, followed by two races.

Beginning at the MXGP of Spain on May 29, the remaining four rounds of the European Junior e-Motocross Series take place alongside three further stops on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar, in France, Germany, and the Czech Republic, which will host the final two rounds of the series with a two-day event at the MXGP of Czech Republic over the weekend of July 16-17.

To enter the series, riders must compete in a minimum of three rounds, be affiliated to their national federation, and compete on a Husqvarna EE 5 or any other qualifying machine, with the overall champion securing a trip for two to the FIM Motocross of Nations in the USA this coming September. In addition, all competitors mounted on EE 5 machines will receive a selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles merchandise and accessories.

Open to competitors aged 6-8 years old (age taken from January 1, 2022), riders interested in securing a place on the start line and discovering all there is to know about the European Junior e-Motocross Championship should visit – www.junioremotocross.com

Federico Valentini – Husqvarna Motorcycles Head of Global Marketing: “What we saw with the European Junior e-Motocross Series last year was simply amazing – it’s a really important series as the world continues to head towards an electric-powered future. It was an exciting step forward for both the sport and Husqvarna Motorcycles in 2021, and the momentum and interest in this series is building all the time. With the 2021 series winner competing on the EE 5, it was a truly momentous occasion for Husqvarna and shows that we are leading the way with electric mobility. On behalf of Husqvarna Motorcycles, I cannot wait to see the new season of racing begin and watch the series continue to evolve.”

Calendar – 2022 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 29 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 2: 5 June MXGP of France – Ernée

Round 3: 12 June MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 4: 16 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 17 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket