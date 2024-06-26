Estoril to Host the 2024 R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale

The third edition of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale, originally scheduled to run alongside the final FIM Superbike World Championship round of the 2024 season, will now take place from 11-13th October during Round 11 in Estoril, Portugal.

The SuperFinale is open to riders aged between 14 and 18 and will see talented hopefuls from all over the globe battle it out for the overall win after two days of racing. The youngsters who will compete in Portugal will be selected after impressing in their national R3 Cups and Challenges during the 2024 season, and they will be given the chance to showcase their skills on the world stage in superbike racing’s most prestigious paddock.

The overall winner, plus another top-performing rider selected by Yamaha Motor Europe, will fulfil their dreams and win a fully supported Yamaha ride in the 2025 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, which will take place at selected WorldSBK rounds throughout next year.

In 2022 Italy’s Emiliano Ercolani took top honours in the SuperFinale before putting together a great season to be crowned the 2023 R3 bLU cRU Champion – this earned him another step on the ladder with a fully supported place in the 2024 Supersport 300 World Championship.

Last year another talent was unearthed when Gonzalo Sanchez won the SuperFinale held in Portimão, the 15 year old Spaniard is currently leading the R3 bLU cRU World Cup standings after three rounds.

Estoril is back on the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship calendar after the cancellation of the Hungarian round, and the circuit close to Lisbon is a favourite among fans and riders alike with big crowds expected over the course of the race weekend.