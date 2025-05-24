Exciting sprint race at Silverstone Circuit with Aprilia Racing as protagonist

It was an exciting sprint race at the Silverstone Circuit, with Aprilia Racing as protagonist thanks to a high-brow performance by Marco Bezzecchi, who finished fourth after an extraordinary comeback. In qualifying, Marco was unable to replicate the good feeling he had demonstrated on Friday, partially due to a yellow flag which compromised his final attempt at a time attack, finishing Q2 in eleventh place. In the sprint race, he fell back to the rear of the pack at the start, finding himself in nineteenth place by the end of the first lap. From that moment on, he was protagonist of a brilliant comeback, maintaining a fast and incisive race pace which thrust him all the way up to fourth place, just missing a spot on the podium. It was a solid performance that confirms the growing feeling between Bezzecchi and the RS-GP25 and represents the best result of the season thus far for the Italian rider. Lorenzo Savadori, hard at work developing the RS-GP25, continued his efforts refining new upgrades tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place.