Exciting sprint race at Silverstone Circuit with Aprilia Racing as protagonist

MARCO BEZZECCHI FOURTH AFTER A SPECTACULAR COMEBACK RIDE, LORENZO SAVADORI EIGHTEENTH
It was an exciting sprint race at the Silverstone Circuit, with Aprilia Racing as protagonist thanks to a high-brow performance by Marco Bezzecchi, who finished fourth after an extraordinary comeback.
In qualifying, Marco was unable to replicate the good feeling he had demonstrated on Friday, partially due to a yellow flag which compromised his final attempt at a time attack, finishing Q2 in eleventh place. In the sprint race, he fell back to the rear of the pack at the start, finding himself in nineteenth place by the end of the first lap. From that moment on, he was protagonist of a brilliant comeback, maintaining a fast and incisive race pace which thrust him all the way up to fourth place, just missing a spot on the podium. It was a solid performance that confirms the growing feeling between Bezzecchi and the RS-GP25 and represents the best result of the season thus far for the Italian rider.
Lorenzo Savadori, hard at work developing the RS-GP25, continued his efforts refining new upgrades tested in the race, finishing in eighteenth place.
I’m happy. It was a great sprint race and I had fun. It’s a shame about the small complication at the start which conditioned the early stage of the race. In fact, at a certain point, I found myself in nineteenth place. In any case, it was an extremely positive sprint race. The long race will be different, because managing the tyres will be fundamental, as will a good start. We are working well. The team is doing a great job and I want to thank each one of them.
The things we’ve been testing for a few races now are starting to work better. They obviously needed to be fine-tuned and we still have not achieved perfection, but when the time comes, they’ll be introduced on Marco’s bike as well. We are taking small steps forward and it is extremely positive. It’s also great to see Marco so fast, in spite of being so far back on the first lap.
It was a positive sprint race, although a bit conditioned by the qualifiers. Marco had a thrilling comeback ride that confirms the technical value of what we are doing. The base is there, so we simply need to line everything up and achieve the results, because the performance is clearly there as well. We’ll keep working to try and take another step forward in the long race. With more laps to work with, we may be able to take better advantage of our consistency over race distance.
