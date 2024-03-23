Extremely fast WorldSBK Superpole session with amazing ten riders breaking track record

The BMW rider bested Bulega (Ducati) at the end of the final lap; in WorldSSP Huertas (Ducati) wins his first race in the category

In Race 1 of the Catalan round, the first European stop for the FIM World Superbike Championship, after a solitary ride all the way to the final lap, Nicolò Bulega (Ducati) gave over to Toprak Razgatlioğlu just a few turns from the finish line. The two started the race with different tyre choices: SC2 at the front and SCX at the rear for the Turkish rider; SC1 front and SCX-A (C0900 development specification) at the rear for the Italian. Third on the podium was Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), also with the same tyre combination as his teammate and also making a comeback ride which was rewarded just a few laps from the end when he overtook Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

GIORGIO BARBIER INGLESE

Both rear choices valid for the race

“Since yesterday, the riders had been undecided as to which rear solution to use. This can happen sometimes in the Friday sessions, because the riders and teams still need to optimise the bike setup. Then, in the race today, we saw that both the rear solutions – the standard SCX and the C0900 specification development tyre – performed similarly. On one hand, we saw that Toprak Razgatlioğlu started from pole position on the SCX and remained in the battle for first, finally achieving it on the final lap. On the other hand, the C0900 specification development SCX, at its debut in race, allowed Bulega to stay in the race lead all the way to the final turn and it even allowed his teammate Bautista to come back from fourteenth to third place. For tomorrow’s race, we may see some changes for some of the riders, whereas for the Superpole Race, we expect most of the riders to use the SCQ compound rear.”

TYRES IN ACTION

· The WorldSBK Superpole session was extremely fast, with an amazing ten riders breaking the previous track record for the category. The best was Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), ahead of Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven – Ducati). All three relied on the front SC1 – rear SCQ combination to do their best times.

· Tyre choices on the grid for Race 1 in Superbike were uncertain until just before the start. Whereas the SC1 at the front was the most popular choice, at the rear, there was a greater mixture of solutions, almost equally split between the SCX and the C0900.

· In WorldSSP, the combination preferred by the top three riders in the Superpole standings was the SC1 at the front and the SCX at the rear. In Race 1, the SC1 at the front was the common choice for all the riders with the sole exception of Öncü (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing), who chose the SC2. At the rear, choices were equally divided between the SC0 and the SCX. In Race 1, Spaniard Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) took his first win in the category ahead of Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). The three riders on the podium made identical choices for the front in the race, using the SC1; at the rear, Huertas and Schroetter raced on the SCX, whereas Manzi was on the SC0.

· In the categories dedicated to young talent, the first WorldSSP300 race win of the season went to Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) ahead of Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) and Samuel Di Sora (ARCO MotoR University Team – Yamaha). In the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup, Spaniard Gonzalo Sanchez Melendez (bLU cRU Yamaha Racing Spain) took the win, besting Eduardo Burr (Yamaha AD78 Team Latin America) and Marc Vich (DS Racing School) in the race finale.