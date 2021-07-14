Ferrandis Strengthens Championship Bid at Southwick

Ferrandis came out swinging in Moto 1. He grabbed his first holeshot in the premier class and then threw down the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 to build a gap on the competition. The red-plate holder stretched that lead to almost 10 seconds and crossed the line with a comfortable margin for his third moto victory of the season.

In the second moto, Ferrandis was sixth after the start and quickly made his way to fourth. After a couple of laps in, the hard-charging Frenchman had to switch into conservation mode to manage his race. He was able to take the final podium spot at the halfway mark and tried to close the gap to second, but had a tip-over and ultimately brought the bike home in third to secure his fourth overall victory of the season. Ferrandis leaves ‘The Wick’ with a 19-point lead as the series approaches the halfway mark.

Plessinger also had a great start in the first moto, coming just shy of the holeshot as his teammate took the inside line. He was immediately under pressure and passed on the opening lap. The Ohio native kept his former teammate in sight and tried to close the gap but ultimately had to settle for his third-consecutive podium finish in third. In Moto 2, Plessinger went for another holeshot and got a great start in third, but unfortunately, a technical issue ended his race on the opening lap.

Craig got a good start to the day, qualifying fifth. He didn’t get the start he was looking for in the first moto and had to work his way from 11th to break the top 10 and finish ninth. The Californian got a much better start in the second moto inside the top five. After being passed by Ferrandis, he had a tip-over and rejoined in eighth. He kept pushing but unfortunately had another crash late in the moto, crossing the line 13th for 11th overall.

Next weekend the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team heads to Millville, Minnesota, for the Spring Creek National on July 17, Round 6 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at the Spring Creek MX Park.