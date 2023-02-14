Fierce riding defines WORCS series in Delano

The WORCS series headed to Delano, CA for its second round of the season. Beta Factory rider Dare DeMartile was looking to bounce back from a crash the previous week at the NGPC. DeMartile got off to a good start in 3rd place. The combination of fierce riding and a quick pit stop enabled Dare to take the lead and hold it for most of the race. However, a slide towards the end of the race saw him give up 1st place. Dare was able to regroup and finish in 2nd place overall on the round.
Event Results
Dare DeMartile
2nd Place
Class: Pro 450
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“Man what a WORCS race at American MX. I got off the line well and had the lead until the 1hr 40 mark. I, unfortunately, slid out on the exit of the corner towards the end of the race which knocked me back to 2nd overall. I just got to keep pushing.”
