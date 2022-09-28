Final Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program was burning at ends

Kayleigh Buyck Crowned at Royal Enfield BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. Barber Final Jaycee Jones victorious again in BTR Flat Track Championship while Kayleigh Buyck brings home BTR Road Racing title with a win at the final round Milwaukee, WI (Tuesday, September 27, 2022) – Royal Enfield’s Build. Train. Race. program was burning at both ends over the weekend with action in both Flat Track and Road Racing. The BTR Flat Track women took on the all-new American Flat Track venue for the Cedar Lake Short Track, the penultimate round of the season, while BTR Road Racing wrapped up the six-round championship at the Barber MotoAmerica round. In both cases, the race winners each earned their respective titles—Jaycee Jones in BTR Flat Track and Kayleigh Buyck in BTR Road Racing. BTR ROAD RACING – BARBER MOTOAMERICA For the BTR ladies on the Road Racing side, the season came full circle at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. It was here that they met their teammates for the first time, and got their first track time on their completed builds during a two-day test prior to the start of the MotoAmerica season. With three from a possible five wins already to her credit, all Kayleigh Buyck needed was a podium finish to clinch the championship. But she went above and beyond in the final round, putting a stamp on her title with a victory in what was the most thrilling battle of the season. When the light turned green, Jenny Chancellor and Buyck rocketed off the line and headed the field. Buyck, Chancellor and Chloe Peterson duked it out in a three-way battle before Buyck and Peterson broke away for their own duel. Peterson, fresh off her first pole position of the season, was eager to turn her fast lap advantage into a race win. But in the end, Buyck would not be denied. In a battle to the end, Buyck claimed the victory and the championship. “I knew it was going to be close after Jersey,” said Buyck, referring to the previous round where she finished off the podium in fourth. “I just put my head down and came into this weekend. I wanted to have fun. It’s been a stressful season. Everyone has been kicking butt the whole time. I wanted to win the whole race, but I knew if I at least finished decent, I’d hopefully be able to lock it in. Locking in the championship by winning the last race is definitely the way to end the perfect season.” Peterson collected second place while Chancellor got caught up in the battle for third with previous round winner Crystal Martinez. Martinez eventually broke free from Chancellor to secure third, and made a push to close the gap to the lead duo, but ran out of time and had to settle for third. Despite giving up a handful of points to Peterson at the final round, Martinez still secured second overall in the championship, two points over Peterson. Jenny Chancellor held on for fourth while Ash Truxal rounded out the top-five in Barber, mirroring their overall championship placement, as well. “It’s fitting that our season wrapped up here at Barber, where it all began earlier this season,” said Breeann Poland. “It’s all gone by in a flash and we all can’t believe it’s already done! This season was absolutely life-changing for so many. We’ve had some ups and downs this year, and to watch these women flourish with their fortitude, their confidence and their talent was really rewarding. The speed this group of women has reached in these six races is astonishing. I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them. “We want to thank our 2022 Build. Train. Race. sponsors. Without them this isn’t possible. A heartfelt thank you to all the companies and individuals behind BTR: Parts Unlimited, Harris Performance, S&S Cycle, Dunlop, Maxima Racing Oils, BOXO USA, Öhlins USA Suspension and Arai Helmets.” Barber BTR Results 1. Kayleigh Buyck #16 2. Chloe Peterson #55 3. Crystal Martinez #25 4. Jenny Chancellor #19 5. Ash Truxal #31 6. Jessica Martin #23 7. Nicole Pareso #11 8. Cora Tennyson #95 9. Hannah Stockton #62 10. Michaela Trumbull #27 11. Trisha Dahl #44 12. Kayla Theisler #52 13. Alyssa Bridges #30 14. Patty Paul #79 15. Bridgette LeBer #21 Final Championship Standings – BTR Road Racing 1. Kayleigh Buyck (113/4 wins) 2. Crystal Martinez (94/1 win) 3. Chloe Peterson (92) 4. Jenny Chancellor (72/1 win) 5. Ash Truxal (62) 6. Jessica Martin (60) 7. Michaela Trumbull (48) 8. Trisha Dahl (43) 9. Nicole Pareso (38) 10. Alyssa Bridges (38) 11. Cora Tennyson (35) 12. Bridgette LeBer (26) 13. Hannah Stockton (21) 14. Kayla Theisler (12) 15. Patty Paul (2)