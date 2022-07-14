Full Gas Sprint Enduro Henderson – Round 6

The Full Gas Sprint Enduro series finale was contested in Henderson, NC. Rain fell during the entire race making for some slippery terrain. But the weather just added to the drama of the day. With one point separating Beta Factory rider Evan Smith from Ben Nelko in the overall standings, the race was effectively a winner-take-all for the championship. Smith and Nelko would battle all day, trading off test wins to keep it tight all the way down to the wire. Then on the final test, Evan Smith was able to come out victorious to claim the win on the day and earn the title of Overall Champion! Results: