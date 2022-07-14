Full Gas Sprint Enduro Henderson – Round 6

July 14, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Full Gas Sprint Enduro Henderson – Round 6

The Full Gas Sprint Enduro series finale was contested in Henderson, NC. Rain fell during the entire race making for some slippery terrain. But the weather just added to the drama of the day. With one point separating Beta Factory rider Evan Smith from Ben Nelko in the overall standings, the race was effectively a winner-take-all for the championship. Smith and Nelko would battle all day, trading off test wins to keep it tight all the way down to the wire. Then on the final test, Evan Smith was able to come out victorious to claim the win on the day and earn the title of Overall Champion!

 

Results:

Evan Smith

1st Place – XC1 Pro

Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series Champion

Photos: Dalton Anderson

Evan Smith

Factory 250 RR

“I had a great day at the last round of the Full Gas Sprint Enduro. It rained for the entirety of the race and conditions were increasingly slick and difficult but I did my best to keep my vision clear and keep off the ground to come away with the win and the championship!”
