Gardner Storms to Podium with Superb Race 2 in Assen

Remy Gardner delivered a fantastic podium finish in the final feature race of the weekend at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, claiming third place in Round 3 of the FIM World Superbike Championship.

The day began with a wet Warm-Up session, allowing the GYTR GRT Yamaha team to gather valuable data on wet tyres. Both Gardner and teammate Dominique Aegerter tackled similar conditions in the Tissot Superpole Race, which was run on a damp track. Gardner impressed in the 10-lap sprint, finishing seventh and securing a strong grid spot for Race 2. Aegerter, meanwhile, opted for intermediate tyres—a gamble that didn’t pay off as the track dried too late, despite him setting the fastest lap on the final tour.

For Race 2, although threatening clouds loomed, the track remained dry. Gardner got off to a lightning start, launching himself into second place early on. The Aussie fought fiercely at the front, dicing with the likes of Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha), Nicolò Bulega, and Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), maintaining an impressive pace throughout the 21-lap contest.

While the eventual winner managed to open a small gap, Gardner held firm to secure third place at the flag—his first podium of the 2025 season. Aegerter also showed strong pace in the dry, climbing from 15th on the grid to finish 10th after a determined ride through the field.

FULL SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

FULL RACE TWO RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P7 / Race 2: P3

“What a relief! The Superpole Race wasn’t too bad in the wet, though the last laps were tough to manage. Still, I held on to secure a decent spot on the Race 2 grid. In the final race, I got a great start and was able to battle for the win early on, staying up front until the end. We did get a bit lucky with Nicolò’s retirement, but it was still a strong race and a big improvement over Saturday. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the next rounds.”

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P18 / Race 2: P10

“Not the Sunday we were hoping for, but we’ll take the positives—especially the top-10 in Race 2. Unfortunately, our tyre strategy didn’t work in the Superpole Race, as the track dried too late. That left me starting from 15th, which made Race 2 harder. I fought my way up and found decent pace, but it took time to get into a rhythm. We’ll keep working and aim for more next time. Congrats to Remy on the podium—it was a great result for the team.”