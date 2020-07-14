GNCC – Round 8 – High Voltage Location: Maidsville

This last weekend was out in West Virginia for Round 8 of GNCC. The track was a fairly one lined track with silty and dusting conditions. Riders had to battle high temperatures, making for a long day of racing. A couple of bad breaks lead to the Beta Factory Racing Team just missing out on the podium in two division. Thorn Devlin secured fourth place in XC2, with Cody Barnes finishing behind him in 8th. Rachel competed hard, had a couple set backs but still managed to finish in 4th place. This was the last race before the GNCC summer break. The GNCC is scheduled to resume on Sept 12th with Round 9.

Thorn Devlin

250 RR Race Edition

“The High Voltage GNCC was a challenging course with a silt filled trail and high temperatures. My Factory Beta USA 250 RR got me another awesome start, getting me into the woods first, and ahead of the dust. I worked to maintain that good position for the remainder of the race. I was able to put on a charge going into the last lap, passing two riders, and coming across the line 4th on the day. I’m very pleased with my performance and accomplishing a top 10 overall finish. Thank you to the entire Factory Beta USA team for the stellar bike and support! It feels great to accomplish goals and have fun doing so.”

Thorn Devlin

Cody Barnes

250 RR Race Edition

“Some days luck just isn’t on your side. I got hit on the inside by someone in the third corner and went down. I got back up and going but at that point I was pretty much in last. With this being the dustiest race we have had this year I knew it was going to be a long day. I gave it everything I had, but was only able to work my way to 8th in XC2 and 13th overall. It’s disappointing to have such a good race the previous round and then end it like this before the summer break. We will work hard over summer break and be ready for the remainder of the season! My beta 250RR worked great in the dusty conditions today!”

Cody Barnes

Rachel Gutish

300 RR Race Edition

“High Voltage was a very tough race. It was very fast, yet one-lined, making it difficult to pass the lapped traffic. Additionally, the ground was very dry-slick and silty. Dust in some areas made it almost impossible to see the ground in front of you. I got off to a good start and briefly worked my way into the lead before crashing and getting passed by second. The leader ran away from me out in the open fields, and as we began to encounter lapped traffic, I struggled harder and harder, eventually dropping back to fourth for the day. I felt that I rode to the best of my ability given the unfavorable conditions, though I am obviously frustrated and disappointed with my finish. But in the big picture, if I can take a fourth place finish on one of my worst days then I’m not in a bad place. I’m greatly looking forward to the Extreme Race next weekend, and hope to be back on the podium where I belong!”

Rachel Gutish