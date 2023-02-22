GNCC season kicks off with Big Buck South Carolina

GNCC season kicks off with Big Buck The 2023 GNCC season opened in Union, South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. In the XC2 class, both Beta Factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson, got great jumps at the start. They headed into the woods in third and fourth place. They held those positions for the first few laps, but towards the end of the race each lost touch of the lead. Beta’s XC3 rider, Jay Lipscomb, had a fairly uneventful race. He started off in fourth headed into the woods. Lipscomb wasn’t able to improve on that spot and finished just a place off the podium. The second round will be in Palatka, FL in two weeks.