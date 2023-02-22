GNCC season kicks off with Big Buck South Carolina

The 2023 GNCC season opened in Union, South Carolina for the Big Buck GNCC. In the XC2 class, both Beta Factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson, got great jumps at the start. They headed into the woods in third and fourth place. They held those positions for the first few laps, but towards the end of the race each lost touch of the lead. Beta’s XC3 rider, Jay Lipscomb, had a fairly uneventful race. He started off in fourth headed into the woods. Lipscomb wasn’t able to improve on that spot and finished just a place off the podium. The second round will be in Palatka, FL in two weeks.
Event Results
Evan Smith
9th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
10th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
4th Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Big Buck was a great time. I got out to a great start running up front with the pack the first hour. But due to a mid-race error I was forced to jump off track and go back to the pits which put me back a decent amount of time. As a result, I wasn’t able to close back to the front. But I rode well and I’m excited to give it another go next round.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I got off to a good start and was able to run with the lead group for the first few laps but just couldn’t keep pace as the race went on. I’ve got two weeks to better myself and that’s the plan. Thanks to everyone who supports me.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“I had a decent day at round one of GNCC season, I got a pretty good start and rode around in 4th place basically all day. The bike felt good I just couldn’t get any flow going throughout the day. I’m just happy to get out of round one with some good points and try again in Florida in a couple weeks.”
