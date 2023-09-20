GNCC XC2 The Mountaineer Beckley Results

After a summer break, the GNCC series was back in action in Beckley, West Virginia for the Mountaineer GNCC. Rain leading up to the event made for a proper mudder. Beta Factory rider Jon Johnson got off to a great start in the XC2 class by grabbing the hole shot. He was on such a great pace for the first two laps that he was actually leading the XC1 riders on adjusted time. He would go on to lead the race wire-to-wire for his first XC2 victory, and first for Beta Racing as well. Factory rider Evan Smith had his XC1 debut at the Mountaineer. Smith looked smooth and fast on his Factory 430 RR. He had the third-fastest lap time of the race and was moving up in the pack until he ran into an issue that would cut his day short.
Event Results
Jon Johnson
1st Place
Class: XC2
Evan Smith
11th Place
Class: XC1
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I’m not really sure how to put it into words other than unreal and happy to show the work over summer break paid off with a wire-to-wire win. Thanks to everyone at Beta USA for such a great team!”
Evan Smith
Factory 430 RR
“I debuted my XC1 career this weekend at the Mountaineer GNCC on the 430 RR. It was a super messy muddy weekend but felt great on the bike and rode very well. I was battling for a top 5 in the first half of the race. I set the 3rd fastest lap of the race (3 seconds off the 1st). Unfortunately a mile from the finish on lap 3 an issue forced me to retire from the race. Many positives to take away from the weekend and I can’t wait for another chance at it.”
