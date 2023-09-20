GNCC XC2 The Mountaineer Beckley Results

ohnson Earns First GNCC XC2 Win! After a summer break, the GNCC series was back in action in Beckley, West Virginia for the Mountaineer GNCC. Rain leading up to the event made for a proper mudder. Beta Factory rider Jon Johnson got off to a great start in the XC2 class by grabbing the hole shot. He was on such a great pace for the first two laps that he was actually leading the XC1 riders on adjusted time. He would go on to lead the race wire-to-wire for his first XC2 victory, and first for Beta Racing as well. Factory rider Evan Smith had his XC1 debut at the Mountaineer. Smith looked smooth and fast on his Factory 430 RR. He had the third-fastest lap time of the race and was moving up in the pack until he ran into an issue that would cut his day short.