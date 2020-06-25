GREAT NEWS AS AMA PRO MOTOCROSS OPENS TO SPECTATORS AGAIN

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 24.

The opening two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship next month in America have been confirmed that they will now host spectators amid changing and relaxing rules in certain parts of the country amidst the crisis.

The JGRMX/ Yoshimura Suzuki Team’s RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 riders will be on track on July 18th at the Ironman Raceway in Indiana and the WW Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida on July 25th following communication between the race organisers, local government, and local health officials.

MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director Roy Janson confirmed: “While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organised sporting event. As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans. Each event organiser is in constant contact with their local government and health officials in order to ensure that a fan-attended event adheres to all health and safety measures implemented by the county, and we’re confident that approach will allow us to have a proper championship calendar that allows for the return of spectators, and follows social distancing guidelines.”

Additional details surrounding the implementation of social distancing policies at the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be announced at a later date.

