Great offers and Promotions on many of the latest Triumph models

STUNNING SUMMER OFFERS NOW AVAILABLE

There’s no better time to buy your next Triumph, with great offers on many of the latest models.

From free accessories to competitive finance offers, we’re giving you a little extra this June.

Browse all of our current offers below

TIGER 1200 RALLY PRO

& RALLY EXPLORER

FREE SILVER EXPEDITION PANNIERS*

FINANCE AVAILABLE AT

8.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE**

For a limited period of time receive free silver expedition panniers & rails with your Tiger 1200 Rally Pro or Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer purchase.

Credit available subject to status.

TRIDENT 660

AVAILABLE FROM £85.00 PER MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT & OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT**

£250 CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES VOUCHER**

Now available from £85.00 per month plus deposit and optional final repayment at 8.9% APR representative, with £300 deposit contribution on TriStar Finance.

For a limited period of time receive a £250 clothing and accessories voucher with your Trident 660 purchase.

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

+ Included within the Optional Final Repayment.

Based on Trident 660 in Sapphire Black @ 4,000 miles per annum.

On The Road Price: £7,895.00, Customer Deposit: £1,650.89,

Deposit Contribution: £300.00, Total Deposit: £1,950.89, Total Amount of Credit: £5,944.11, Agreement Duration: £37 Months, Purchase Fee+: £10.00, 36 Monthly Repayments of: £85.00,

Optional Final Repayment: £4,232.00,

Total Amount Payable: £9,242.89, Interest Rate (Fixed): 8.50%, Representative APR: 8.9% APR

TIGER 1200 FAMILY

AVAILABLE AT 8.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE**

The world’s most capable, agile and manoeuvrable large capacity adventure motorcycle is available at 8.9% APR representative.

TIGER SPORT 660

AVAILABLE FROM £89.00 PER MONTH PLUS DEPOSIT & OPTIONAL FINAL REPAYMENT**

£250 CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES VOUCHER†

MCN’s Bike of the Year, now available from £89.00 per month plus deposit and optional final repayment at 8.9% APR representative, with £300 deposit contribution on TriStar Finance.

PCP REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE

+ Included within the Optional Final Repayment.

Based on Tiger Sport 660 in Lucerne Blue @ 4,000 miles per annum.

On The Road Price: £8,945.00, Customer Deposit: £1,885.37,

Deposit Contribution: £300.00, Total Deposit: £2,185.37,

Total Amount of Credit: £6,759.63, Agreement Duration: 37 Months, Purchase Fee+: £10.00, 36 Monthly Repayments of: £89.00,

Optional Final Repayment: £5,128.00,

Total Amount Payable: £10,517.37, Interest Rate (Fixed): 8.51% APR,

Representative APR: 8.9% APR

SPEED TRIPLE RR & RS

£1,000 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION††

Create a bespoke look with a £1,000 personalisation contribution, so you can make the new Speed Triple 1200 RR or RS your own.

TIGER 900 FAMILY

FREE PANNIERS & RAILS‡

Aggressive attitude and style, state-of-the-art technology and an incredible standard of specification. For a limited time, receive free panniers & rails on any new Tiger 900 purchase.

BONNEVILLE T120

£500 PERSONALISATION CONTRIBUTION‡‡

It’s now even easier to make the new Bonneville T120 or T120 Black your own, with a £500 personalisation contribution.

*Free silver expedition panniers & rails can be used in addition to current offers, and is conditional on purchasing and registering a Triumph new model year Tiger 1200 range motorcycle, excluding special or limited editions, by 30.06.2023. Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18+. Only available through Triumph TriStar, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Terms and conditions apply.

**Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 +. Only available through Triumph TriStar, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff CF10 5BH. With TriStar Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) you have the option after you have paid all of the regular monthly repayments to: (1) Return the motorcycle and not pay the Optional Final Repayment. In this example if the motorcycle has exceeded 12,333 miles, a charge of 7.2p (including VAT at 20%) will apply per excess mile. If the motorcycle is in good condition (fair wear and tear accepted) and has not exceeded 12,333 miles you will have nothing further to pay. (2) Pay the Optional Final Repayment to own the motorcycle or (3) Part exchange the motorcycle subject to settlement of your existing finance agreement; new finance agreements are subject to status. (4) Offer ends: 30/06/2023. Figures are correct at the time of print and may be subject to change.

†£250 clothing and accessories voucher can be used in addition to current offers, and is conditional on purchasing and registering a Triumph new model year Trident 660 or Tiger Sport 660 motorcycle, excluding special or limited editions, by 30.06.2023. Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18+. Only available through Triumph TriStar, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St William House, Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Terms and conditions apply. Offer may be varied, withdrawn or extended at any time.

††This offer is conditional on purchasing and registering a Speed Triple 1200 RR or RS between 01.11.2022 and 30.06.2023.

‡Free panniers & rails can be used in addition to current offers, and is conditional on purchasing and registering a Triumph new model year Tiger 900 range motorcycle, excluding special or limited editions, by 30.06.2023. Offer may be varied, withdrawn or extended at any time. Pannier type is subject to model variant. Silver expedition panniers and mounting kit only available on Rally models. Trekker panniers and mounting kit only available on GT models.

‡‡This offer is conditional on purchasing and registering a Bonnieville T120 or T120 Black before 30.06.2023.