GYTR GRT Yamaha Set for Second Home Round at Misano

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter are ready to return to action at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” as the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team approaches the halfway point of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship.

After a strong outing at Most – highlighted by Gardner’s impressive top five finish in Race 2—the team heads to Italy for its second home round of the season. It’s a special weekend where the Italian squad will welcome partners and supporters, making for an exciting atmosphere on and off the track.

Last year at Misano, Gardner delivered a standout performance by securing a front row start in qualifying and even leading the early stages of Race 1. Meanwhile, Aegerter endured a more challenging weekend, but his pace was never in doubt, and he returns determined to turn that speed into results this time around.

In preparation for the round, the team recently completed a productive two-day test at Misano. Both riders logged valuable laps and gathered crucial data, setting the stage for a strong performance this weekend.

Following Friday’s free practice sessions and Superpole qualifying, Race 1 will get underway on Saturday at 14:00 local time (CEST), with Race 2 scheduled for the same time on Sunday, following the Superpole Race at 11:00.

Remy Gardner

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on track, especially after the solid test we had here a few weeks ago. This is a special round for the team with lots of fans and partners coming to support us—it definitely gives us extra motivation. We’ve had some strong momentum lately, and the goal is to keep building on that and fight for the top spots once again.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It’s always a great feeling to race in Italy, and I can’t wait to do it again. We had a good test here not long ago and were able to complete many valuable laps. I believe we gathered the right information to make a step forward. Our goal is to improve our race pace and get back into the battle at the front—we know we have the potential. And with so many fans cheering for us this weekend, we’ll definitely have an extra boost!”