Harley-Davidson to defend MotoAmerica King of the Baggers title

MILWAUKEE, WI (March 1, 2022) – The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team will return to the track in 2022 to defend its MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers road racing series championship. The team will field returning riders Kyle Wyman (#1), the 2021 Mission King of the Baggers champion, and his brother Travis Wyman (#10) aboard race-prepared Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycles powered by race modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engines. The MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series features American V-Twin touring motorcycles prepared for competition and equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The seven-race series, with each round held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike Series, opens with a doubleheader on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 10-12.

“The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers race series provides exciting racing on motorcycles everyone can relate to,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “For Harley-Davidson, King of the Baggers is also an opportunity to demonstrate the championship winning capabilities of our industry-leading performance baggers and to showcase our Screamin’ Eagle performance products and engineering capabilities. The lessons we learn on the track benefit the performance parts we develop for Harley-Davidson customers around the world.”

In addition to competing in the series, the H-D Screamin’ Eagle team is happy to announce they are working directly with MotoAmerica to promote the series by supporting all Harley-Davison competitors. Select performance products developed for the 2021 championship bike are now available to all qualified racers. Teams should reach out directly to their local Harley-Davidson dealership for availability and pricing.

Fast Brothers

Kyle and Travis Wyman are the sons of Kim Wyman, owner of Harv’s Harley-Davidson in Macedon, N.Y. and grew up around Harley-Davidson and flat track racing.

Veteran road racer Kyle Wyman, 32, scored two wins and a second-place finish in the three-race 2021 Mission King of the Baggers series, notching 70 points to lead scoring by 25 points.

Wyman began racing professionally in flat track aboard a Harley-Davidson XR750 and formed Kyle Wyman Racing at the age of 21 to compete at the highest level of professional road racing in the United States. He won the Daytona 200 in 2019 and in addition to winning the Mission King of the Baggers crown, placed ninth in the 2021 HONOS Superbike series. In 2022 Wyman will not compete in Superbike and will focus his full attention on defending his King of the Baggers championship title with the Factory Harley-Davidson team.

“I’m really eager to be defending this championship with the Harley-Davidson Factory Team,” said Kyle Wyman. “The longer season is going to require us to be prepared to be consistent and for the bikes to be durable and reliable, because it’s still a short enough schedule that one bad result can be very significant in the points race.

“Starting the season with a doubleheader at Daytona will be a special challenge because we’ve never raced these bikes on the high banks, which requires such an extended run at sustained high RPM,” said Kyle.

Travis Wyman is the owner of Travis Wyman Racing, based in Las Vegas. The 30-year-old racer finished the 2021 MotoAmerica season in second place in the Stock 1000 series, and fifth place in the Mission King of the Baggers series after scoring second and fourth-place finishes in only two attempts, and 11th place in the HONOS Superbike series.

“Having joined the Harley-Davidson Factory Team mid-season last year and with limited seat time, I was a little behind the curve,” said Travis Wyman. “Now I’ve had a chance to gel with the team and I understand how to go fast on this bike, and this year I expect to be racing with Kyle for the championship. With the expanded schedule I’ll also have a chance to race on some tracks I’ve done well at in the past, including Daytona and Road Atlanta. It should be an exciting season.”

Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle VIP Package

Harley-Davidson riders and fans can join defending champion Kyle Wyman, Travis Wyman, and the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle race team as they kick off the King of the Baggers season on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway during Daytona Bike Week.

The Harley-Davidson VIP Ticket Package includes a seat to see all of the action along with exclusive Harley-Davidson perks including premium parking and the unique opportunity to ride your Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle VIP Ticket Package includes:

3-Day Pass: Admission to all of the MotoAmerica racing including Mission King of the Baggers and the 80th running of the Daytona 200. See practice runs, qualifiers, and all of the races.

Exclusive Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Parking: Access premium parking reserved for Harley-Davidson motorcycles on all three days of the event.

Harley-Davidson Track Walk: Get up-close and personal with the legendary banks of Daytona with a track walk and guided tour provided by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle King of the Baggers race team.

Harley-Davidson Parade Lap: Strap on your helmet, and ride two laps around Daytona International Speedway on your Harley-Davidson motorcycle with fellow H-D enthusiasts.

About the Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engine: The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 is the most-powerful street-compliant performance engine offered by Harley-Davidson. Built from the bottom up in Milwaukee, this 131-cubic-inch (2147cc) Screamin’ Eagle crate engine delivers 131 ft-lb of torque to the rear wheel, and may be installed in 2017-later Harley-Davidson Touring models.

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Contingency

Harley-Davidson will offer a $110,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the Mission King of the Baggers series, with a contingency payout from first to 10th place and a $35,000 championship bonus. New for 2022, all contingency place payouts earned by H-D Screamin’ Eagle factory team riders will be redistributed to qualified place winners making more contingency available to private teams. T

2022 Mission King of the Baggers Schedule

March 10-12: (Doubleheader) Daytona International Raceway – Daytona Beach, FL.

April 22-24: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Braselton, GA.

June 3-5: Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI.

July 8-10: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, CA.

July 29-31: Brainerd International Raceway – Brainerd, MN.

September 9-11: New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville, NJ.

