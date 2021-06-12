HELP THE NATIONAL MOTORCYCLE MUSEUM

There’s just two weeks left to take part in The National Motorcycle Museum’s Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle, which is raising critical funds to help reopen the doors of the Museum in 2021.

For over 35 years the National Motorcycle Museum has showcased Britain’s rich motorcycling heritage, but the numerous Coronavirus lockdowns throughout 2020 have meant they haven’t been able to raise the necessary funds to keep the doors open.

At Triumph we believe our motorcycling heritage should be protected and celebrated, and therefore we have donated a Trident 660 to be used as a prize in their raffle.

Please follow the link below to find out more (including terms and conditions of entry), and to donate to support the museum in their efforts to keep celebrating our past.

Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle 2021

Museum Director James Hewing stated: “All the team here at the museum want to thank everyone who has given to our first Covid-19 raffle which ran from July to Dec 2020. As promised, the funds raised are being used directly for the purpose of reopening the museum for a limited number of days”. To see the draw results of our first appeal visit https://www.nationalmotorcyclemuseum.co.uk/bike-raffle/

Once Government restrictions allow, we plan to initially reopen the museum collection & shop every Saturday and Sunday and whilst the funds raised so far will allow us to reopen in a limited way, as of late November 2020 we had still only raised 33% of our original £500k re-opening target. Therefore are undertaking this further ‘Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle’ which is in addition to our normal winter raffle to win a new/old stock Triumph T140D Bonneville Special.

This further appeal has extra significance given the fact that the museum has recently received the devastating news that we have been turned down for a grant from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund.

In late 2020 we received an e-mail from the Heritage Lottery Fund (who are partly responsible for administering the scheme) that our application “did not meet the criteria for the programme, and the board has decided not to award a grant through the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage”.

We cannot begin to describe what a blow this news was, and adds even more importance to this new appeal which gives the chance to win one of the three stunning Triumph motorcycles.

Very special thanks must go to our friends at Triumph Motorcycles for donating the brand new Triumph Trident as a first prize.

Help us to reopen full time and have the chance to win three amazing classic motorcycles

Museum Director James Hewing explains further: “Without the income from our three sister businesses, the museum may not be able to reopen 7 days a week, and then remain open, until they return to normal trading. The museum itself requires a surplus of around £500,000 per year just to break even. Therefore, on Monday 21/12/20, we are launching this further appeal which gives people the chance to help us raise the £500,000 required in two different ways”