Home Race Hopes for Pata Maxus Yamaha at Donington Park

A team’s home race is a special event, with extra support and the boost of friends and partners, family and fans cheering – none more so than for Pata Maxus Yamaha than the UK Round of the FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend from 11-13 July.

The site of Yamaha’s first victories since returning to WorldSBK competition in 2016 – a spectacular “double” achieved in 2018 – Donington is a strong circuit for the R1 and for local hero Jonathan Rea.

Rea stormed to third place in the Superpole Race sprint last season with his R1, and has tasted Donington victory and podiums many times in the past.

Teammate Andrea Locatelli also brings his strong run of 2025 form to the table, which sees him firmly in the battle for third place in the championship after a significant points haul from Misano last month.

The rolling park grounds of Donington’s East Midlands venue has seen many thrilling WorldSBK fights since the series’ beginnings in 1988, and this year promises to be no different.

“The majority of the Donington circuit is fast and flowing,” Yamaha’s Rider Coach Eugene Laverty explains. “Direction change is rather physical and it always feels like you’re straining to hold on by your fingertips. It’s the circuit where riders suffer the dreaded arm pump worst of all, and that can prove costly late in the race. The final sector is completely at odds to the rest of the track with two very hard braking first-gear turns, it’s where the race can be won or lost so while you need an agile bike for the most part you can’t afford to give up braking stability.”

This weekend also sees the return of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship for its third round of the season. Ampito Crescent Yamaha rider Beatriz Neila lies second in the title fight just 13 points shy of main rival Maria Herrera.

Friday offers track time with WorldSBK Free Practice 1 at 10:20 BST and Free Practice 2 from 15:00, supported by WorldWCR Free Practice from 9:40 and Superpole qualifying beginning at 14:10.

Andrea Locatelli

“After a really positive weekend in Misano, we head to Donington with great energy and confidence. The whole team did an amazing job last time out, and that gives us an extra boost going into this next round. Donington is a fast, flowing, and technical circuit with so much history — it’s always a special place to race. I also had a great experience last week testing in Suzuka with the Factory Team, so the goal, as always, is to give 100%, keep building on the progress we’ve made and – most importantly – enjoy ourselves on track. We’re fully focused and ready to keep pushing!”

Jonathan Rea

“I’m really excited to go to Donington after a few weeks off following Misano – it was a tricky event for us, but step-by-step we made some progress until finishing on a tough note in Race 2. Looking forward though, Donington is a track I’ve had great success at in the past and last year achieved my best result with Yamaha with a podium in the Superpole Race. We’ve had a couple of tough Fridays in Most and Misano, so the target is to maximise laps on Friday, understand the R1 around our home track and work step-by-step through the weekend to arrive with good race rhythm. It’s going to be great to have good home support and a lot of travelling support from Northern Ireland and it’s my team’s home race as well, so a lot to get excited for and let’s hope we can be closer to the sharp end and fight where both the bike and the team deserve!”