Hot laps at EnduroX Prescott Valley: Results

The second round of the EnduroX was in Prescott, AZ. Jonny Walker was once again dominant. He had some pretty good battles in each moto but was able to come out on top. Walker duplicated the effort he turned in at round one by again winning the hot lap and all three motos on his way to his second straight victory. Walker currently has a 14 ahead of Cody Webb in the Season points after two events. Round 3 & 4 are this weekend in Idaho.
Event Results
Jonny Walker
1st Place
Class: EX Pro
Tim Apolle
4th Place
Class: EX Expert
Danny Lewis
10th Place
Class: EX Expert
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“Fun night in Arizona. I’m super happy for the win tonight and to back up my performance from round one with this effort in round two. Thanks for all the support “
Danny Lewis
Factory 300 RR
“I need to clean up a few things…still learning the ropes of Endurocross. Looking forward to giving it another go in Idaho.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I had fun. I qualified pretty well in second place for the main event. I was able to cross the finish line in 12th place for EX Pro. Result or not, there is more to it, I know that and it continues next weekend in Idaho!”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
POLARIS SLINGSHOT INTRODUCES NEW LIFESTYLE CLOTHING COLLECTION WITH TWO DISTINCT STYLES 2023 Spring Collection of Unisex Casualwear Draws Inspiration from Vehicle Lineup, Delivers Broad Range of Colors & Designs Suited for Any Personal Style MINNEAPOLIS, […]