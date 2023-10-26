Hot laps at EnduroX Prescott Valley: Results

Walker Dominates EnduroX AGAIN

The second round of the EnduroX was in Prescott, AZ. Jonny Walker was once again dominant. He had some pretty good battles in each moto but was able to come out on top. Walker duplicated the effort he turned in at round one by again winning the hot lap and all three motos on his way to his second straight victory. Walker currently has a 14 ahead of Cody Webb in the Season points after two events. Round 3 & 4 are this weekend in Idaho.

Event Results
Jonny Walker 1st Place Class: EX Pro
Tim Apolle 4th Place Class: EX Expert
Danny Lewis 10th Place Class: EX Expert

Jonny Walker

Factory 300 RR

“Fun night in Arizona. I’m super happy for the win tonight and to back up my performance from round one with this effort in round two. Thanks for all the support “

Danny Lewis

Factory 300 RR

“I need to clean up a few things…still learning the ropes of Endurocross. Looking forward to giving it another go in Idaho.”

Tim Apolle

Factory 300 RR

“I had fun. I qualified pretty well in second place for the main event. I was able to cross the finish line in 12th place for EX Pro. Result or not, there is more to it, I know that and it continues next weekend in Idaho!”
