Hot laps at EnduroX Prescott Valley: Results

Walker Dominates EnduroX AGAIN The second round of the EnduroX was in Prescott, AZ. Jonny Walker was once again dominant. He had some pretty good battles in each moto but was able to come out on top. Walker duplicated the effort he turned in at round one by again winning the hot lap and all three motos on his way to his second straight victory. Walker currently has a 14 ahead of Cody Webb in the Season points after two events. Round 3 & 4 are this weekend in Idaho.