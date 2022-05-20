Huge strides at Oulton Park sets Donington Park BSB success

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 19.

After a successful week of racing at the North West 200 that saw the Buildbase Suzuki team collect three podium finishes with Richard Cooper aboard Superbike and Superstock GSX-R1000R machinery, the focus shifts back to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this weekend with round three set for Donington Park in the UK.

With plenty of positives to take from round two at Oulton Park – where he took two seventh place finishes – Christian Iddon is looking to turn potential into results this weekend. He and the team made significant progress with his setup to improve his feeling, as he continues to adapt to the GSX-R1000R Superbike.

Danny Kent returns to the circuit at which he suffered a hip injury last season, but readily admits it’s not on his mind and, at a track he enjoys and boasts more experience at, he’s looking to turn his season around.

Christian Iddon:

“We made huge strides at Oulton Park and my feeling with the bike is improving all the time, and now we’re looking for the results to back-up the progress we’ve made. The two sevenths weren’t bad but now we want to get some proper results on the board. It looks like a stable weekend of weather, which is good, so hopefully we can have a good weekend and start to put together a run of form from this point.”

Danny Kent:

“I’m keen to get back on the bike and I’m excited to be going to Donington Park. Obviously it’s where I picked up the injury last year but none of that is playing on my mind; in fact Donington is a track I really enjoy and I’m happy to be getting back there. We’re looking for three strong results this weekend so we can find a good direction and start turning the season around.”