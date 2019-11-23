HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES EE 5 ELIGIBLE FOR 2020 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

November 23, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES EE 5 ELIGIBLE FOR 2020 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

EE 5 MY20 - Action (6)

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is proud to announce that its all-new EE 5 electric Minibike is eligible to compete in the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class at the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Sean Murphy, Husqvarna Race Team Coordinator: “Continuing the brand’s pioneering motocross journey, we couldn’t be happier to have the new EE 5 included in the first-ever electric Minibike class at Loretta Lynn’s. We look forward to seeing youngsters compete on these environmentally-friendly, easily adaptable machines now at the highest level of amateur motocross racing.”

The EE 5 is eligible for the Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class with the adjustable bodywork and suspension set to the lowest position, bringing the seat height below the 25-inch requirement. A lowering kit is also available in Husqvarna’s technical accessories for smaller racers. A seat height of just 22-inches can be reached with the internal suspension lowering kit installed and the bodywork and external suspension adjustments made.

Restrictions for the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class include: battery energy limited to 1kWh; maximum (adjusted length) wheelbase of 41 inches; maximum wheel size of 12 inches; and maximum seat height of 25 inches.

About Michael Le Pard 3670 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 19 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 300 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

Good Ride with Indian Motorcycle, Carey Hart, BBQs, Live Music takes on Germany
Events

Good Ride with Indian Motorcycle, Carey Hart, BBQs, Live Music takes on Germany

May 23, 2018 Michael Le Pard Events, News, Personal Interest, What’s New Comments Off on Good Ride with Indian Motorcycle, Carey Hart, BBQs, Live Music takes on Germany

Military holidays are synonymous with sunshine, barbeques, friends and family. We give thanks those who served on Veteran’s Day and honor the fallen soldiers on Memorial Day. But all too frequently those currently serving, specifically […]