HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES EE 5 ELIGIBLE FOR 2020 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is proud to announce that its all-new EE 5 electric Minibike is eligible to compete in the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class at the 2020 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.

Sean Murphy, Husqvarna Race Team Coordinator: “Continuing the brand’s pioneering motocross journey, we couldn’t be happier to have the new EE 5 included in the first-ever electric Minibike class at Loretta Lynn’s. We look forward to seeing youngsters compete on these environmentally-friendly, easily adaptable machines now at the highest level of amateur motocross racing.”

The EE 5 is eligible for the Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class with the adjustable bodywork and suspension set to the lowest position, bringing the seat height below the 25-inch requirement. A lowering kit is also available in Husqvarna’s technical accessories for smaller racers. A seat height of just 22-inches can be reached with the internal suspension lowering kit installed and the bodywork and external suspension adjustments made.

Restrictions for the new Mini-E (4-6) Jr. class include: battery energy limited to 1kWh; maximum (adjusted length) wheelbase of 41 inches; maximum wheel size of 12 inches; and maximum seat height of 25 inches.