Husqvarna upped the intensity at Texas AMA Supercross World Championship

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team closed out a successful week of racing in Arlington, Texas on Saturday with a pair of top-five finishes at Round 12 of the 2021 AMA Supercross World Championship. Jason Anderson secured a fifth-place finish in the premier 450SX class, while teammate Jalek Swoll landed just outside the 250SX West podium with a solid fourth-place finish.

Anderson got off to an eighth-place start in his heat but he put on an early charge to reach a top-five spot by lap five. With two laps to go, Anderson upped the intensity to claim two more positions for third. In the Main Event, he got a seventh-place start and quickly moved into fifth by lap four. He maintained a solid pace in fifth for the remainder of the race, coming away with his third top-five finish of the season.

“It was kind of a mediocre night for me, nothing too crazy,” Anderson said. “I feel like today was my ‘slower’ day on the track, so I’m hoping that we can get a little bit better so we can be on the podium.”

Dean Wilson had a positive start to the day, earning a season-best qualifying position of fourth earlier in the day. In 450SX Heat 1, he got off to a top-10 start and passed into eighth early on. He continued to charge into the final laps, securing a sixth-place transfer straight to the Main Event. In the main, Wilson found himself back in 14th on the opening lap but he fought his way into the top-10 by lap six. With a smooth and consistent performance, Wilson raced his way to a fourth-straight top-10 finish.

“My qualifier was pretty good and I felt really good on the bike,” Wilson said. “My end result is a little disappointing because I feel like I rode good earlier in the day but I just need to have better race craft. We’ll try again at Atlanta and just keep pushing to be better.”

250SX West

Coming off a runner-up finish just a few days ago, Swoll looked to keep the momentum going in Arlington. In 250SX Heat 2, he got off to a good start as he battled in second early on. He dropped back to third a few laps in and from there he maintained a strong pace to finish third in the heat. In the Main Event, Swoll grabbed a top-10 start and he worked his way into the top-five on lap six. He rode his own pace in fifth for most of the race but he capitalized on the fourth-place spot late in the race to ultimately finish just off the podium in fourth. After five rounds, Swoll now sits fourth overall in the championship standings.

“I felt like the riding was good but the lapped riders didn’t play out in my favor tonight,” Swoll said. “I’m looking forward to the two-week break and we’ll come out swinging in Atlanta.”

Team rider Stilez Robertson wasn’t able to line up on Saturday due to a foot injury that he sustained on Tuesday at the previous round.

Next Event (Round 13): Saturday, April 10 – Mercedes Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

Round 12 Results: Arlington SX 3

450SX Results

1. Cooper Webb (KTM)

2. Ken Roczen (HON)

3. Eli Tomac (KAW)

…

5. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

10. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX West Results

1. Justin Cooper (YAM)

2. Cameron Mcadoo (KAW)

3. Seth Hammaker (KAW)

4. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Cooper Webb – 275 points

2. Ken Roczen – 260 points

3. Eli Tomac – 234 points

…

7. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 171 points

11. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 123 points

13. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 110 points

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Justin Cooper – 108 points

2. Cameron Mcadoo – 106 points

3. Hunter Lawrence – 102 points

4. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 93 points

…

11. Stilez Robertson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 45 points