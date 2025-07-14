Indian Riders Fest 2025 Wraps Up Historic Fifth Edition with Record-Breaking Attendance at Stunning New Location

Dates confirmed for the 2026 edition of the Indian Riders Fest

Exclusive IRF26 Limited Edition Riders Pack announced – Only 1,250 Available

The Indian Riders Fest (IRF) roared into its fifth year with an unforgettable celebration of motorcycles, community, and culture, marking its biggest edition yet at a spectacular new venue on the banks of the Czech Republic’s largest lake.

Held from June 19 to 22, the 2025 IRF welcomed 3,891 attendees from 44 countries, reinforcing its status as the world’s largest gathering of Indian Motorcycle enthusiasts. This milestone edition relocated to the scenic resort town of Lipno nad Vltavou, offering riders a fresh experience amid panoramic lakeside views and alpine landscapes.

Of the tickets sold, 2,263 were pre-registered, with an additional 1,628 attendees purchasing on arrival at the festival, creating a dynamic, fun filled atmosphere throughout the weekend. With more than 2,000 motorcycles on site, over 95% being Indian Motorcycle models, the event proved once again that it’s the premier international event for fans of the iconic American brand.

“We set out to make the fifth anniversary truly special, and moving to Lipno nad Vltavou exceeded all expectations,” said Jean-Marie Guyon, head of the IRF organizing team. “The incredible turnout, the stunning setting, and the infectious spirit of the attendees made this an unforgettable chapter in IRF history. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped bring IRF25 to life, and to everyone who joined us in making it a year to remember.”

Key to the 2025 festival’s success was the warm welcome and generous support extended by the South Bohemian Region’s Tourism Office, the Governor of South Bohemia, and Lipno Servis, the owners of the event venue. Their collaboration demonstrated the region’s commitment to hosting international events that celebrate cultural exchange, community, and motorcycle heritage. Thanks to their partnership, the festival delivered a seamless and unforgettable experience against the stunning backdrop of the region, reflecting the true spirit of South Bohemian hospitality.

The new location in the heart of the countryside saw festival goers bring the theme of ‘On The Road Again’ to life as they were able to use the festival village as a base for exploration during the day and a gathering place for food, drink and music in the evenings. Creating unforgettable experiences, a selection of 10 captivating rides was curated by the organizers. Each route carefully designed to highlight the scenic beauty of South Bohemia, offering participants an exhilarating mix of open roads, historic towns, and lakeside views.

But the ride that proved to be the highlight for many was the 55km Parade Ride, a spectacular procession estimated at 1,500 to 1,700 motorcycles, forming a 7.8-kilometer-long moving tribute to motorcycling passion. The thunderous ride through the South Bohemia countryside underscored the unity and camaraderie that defines the Indian Motorcycle community.

During the Saturday evening entertainment featuring a concert of live music to celebrate the fifth anniversary, the festival-wide lottery gave attendees the chance to win an array of exciting prizes. The coveted grand prize — a customized Indian Pursuit — turned heads throughout the event while on display in the marina. Boasting a one-of-a-kind paint job, luxurious leather seats, Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhausts, and a suite of premium Indian Motorcycle accessories, the bike represented the pinnacle of craftsmanship and desire.

The draw created a buzz of anticipation and ended with cheers as one lucky rider saw their dream become a reality. Selected at random from all the attendees who had entered, Andreas from Marburg in Germany took several minutes to realise that he really had just won the motorcycle he saw in front of him on stage but was soon punching the air in celebration as the crowd cheered for him.

With the continued success of the Indian Riders Fest, riders and enthusiasts from around the world are invited to get ready for a celebration like no other in 2026. Confirming the dates to allow as many people as possible to plan ahead, Indian Motorcycle and the Indian Riders Fest are proud to announce a Special Edition of the festival as part of the year long celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, and one of the most legendary names in motorcycling history.

“The Indian Riders Fest once again proved it’s more than just a motorcycle event – it’s become a global movement that unites riders through a shared passion for Indian Motorcycle, freedom, and the open road,” said Aaron Jax, Indian Motorcycle Vice President. “Jean-Marie, his team, and the European Indian Motorcycle staff delivered an exceptional weekend, as always. But it’s the riders who truly bring IRF to life, and we can’t wait to welcome them back for IRF26 as we celebrate 125 years of Indian Motorcycle.”

IRF26: SPECIAL EDITION — Celebrating 125 Years of Indian Motorcycle

Indian Riders Fest 2026 Returns Bigger Than Ever

Lipno nad Vltavou, Czech Republic

June 18–21, 2026

More details of the special edition for 2026 will be issued in future releases.

As the Indian Riders Fest gears up for its historic Indian Motorcycle anniversary celebration, an IRF26 Limited Edition Riders Pack has been unveiled – a collector’s dream designed for true enthusiasts. With only 1,250 units available, this special edition pack commemorates 125 years of legendary riding with premium items crafted to enhance the IRF experience and beyond as a collectible keepsake. Available now for just 125€ (regular price 145€).

IRF26 Limited Edition Pack – only 1,250 units available:

For ordering and more information, please visit:

http://www.indianridersfest.eu/product/irf26-special-edition-riders-pack/

Handmade Natural Stone Beads Bracelet by Bijoux Sultiz

A stunning accessory valued at 40€, crafted exclusively for this pack.

Limited Edition IRF26 Apparel & Memorabilia

Includes a special T-shirt, exclusive IRF26 patch, and a collection of signature festival goodies.

One Lottery Ticket (30€ value)

Enter for a chance to win the coveted custom IRF Indian Motorcycle.

Exclusive VIP Perks

Enjoy secure and guarded parking plus a reserved spot in the iconic IRF26 parade ride.

