Indianapolis tough challenge being very soft and rutted Supercross 250SX

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Kyle Chisholm made forward strides in his second outing with the team, finishing seventh last night in challenging conditions at the Indianapolis Supercross. The top-10 finish gives the fill-in rider something to build on as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Championship heads into a short break.
Chisholm and the team worked through the day on a setup for the soft, rutted track inside of the Lucas Oil Stadium. After qualifying just outside of the top 10, he got off to a great start to lead his heat race. Chisholm battled up front and led five laps of the six-minute-plus-one-lap race but was passed by the points leader on the final lap and finished second. In the Main Event, he didn’t get the start he was looking for and was seventh after the first lap. Chisholm kept pushing through the challenging conditions and advanced to sixth but ultimately crossed the line seventh.
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250SX West team returns to action next weekend at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, for Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series on Saturday, March 26.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager
“Kyle continues to make progress on our Yamaha YZ250F. He’s doing a great job getting the bike up front with some good starts and solid results for very little time on the bike and being in an unfamiliar class. We will get back to work to prepare for St. Louis in a few weeks. The West team is back next weekend, and we look to come out swinging and stay on top in Seattle.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“The track in Indy gave us a tough challenge, being very soft and rutted, but we made some really good improvements on the bike this week, which made the tough track easier for me. The changes the team made were great, and the bike was awesome! Overall, it was a good night with almost winning the heat race and finishing seventh in the main. I’m looking forward to getting back to work at the practice track and will keep working on getting into the top five and hopefully a podium!”