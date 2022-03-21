Indianapolis tough challenge being very soft and rutted Supercross 250SX

Chisholm and the team worked through the day on a setup for the soft, rutted track inside of the Lucas Oil Stadium. After qualifying just outside of the top 10, he got off to a great start to lead his heat race. Chisholm battled up front and led five laps of the six-minute-plus-one-lap race but was passed by the points leader on the final lap and finished second. In the Main Event, he didn’t get the start he was looking for and was seventh after the first lap. Chisholm kept pushing through the challenging conditions and advanced to sixth but ultimately crossed the line seventh.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250SX West team returns to action next weekend at the Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, for Round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series on Saturday, March 26.