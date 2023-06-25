Intense heat and humidity at FIM Motocross World Championship Sumbawa Indonesia

Seewer Secures Second Piece of Podium Silverware at Sizzling Sumbawa Grand Prix

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer battled intense heat and humidity at the 10th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Sumbawa, Indonesia, to clinch his second podium finish in 2023. The Swiss sensation took third overall, while teammate Glenn Coldenhoff put in two solid performances to secure fourth.

In what turned out to be the toughest Grand Prix of the season so far, Seewer and Coldenhoff thrived in the sweltering conditions. Both started inside the top five in the opening race and quickly made their move, overtaking Mitch Evans on the first lap. While the Yamaha stars tore up the soft and bumpy track, their strategy in Race One focused on saving enough energy to battle for a podium finish in Race Two.

Both riders settled in their positions with Seewer maintaining a smooth and consistent pace to lock down third place, followed by Coldenhoff in fourth.

With under two hours to rest and rehydrate between races, Seewer and Coldenhoff hustled to recover. After a wild start to Race Two, both riders found themselves jostling for positions within the top-five.

As the sun started to set, casting tricky shadows on the track, Seewer launched a late attack and went bar-to-bar with championship leader Jorge Prado for second place. The Swiss rider showcased incredible speed and grit, snatching the position with a brilliant pass on the Spaniard through the waves.

At the same time, Coldenhoff upped the ante and looked set to challenge the top three before catching Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha Supported Team’s Calvin Vlaanderen’s rear wheel while trying to make a pass for fourth. The Dutchman fell awkwardly but made a solid remount and ultimately crossed the line in fifth.

Following an intense round of racing, Seewer and Coldenhoff remain fifth and sixth MXGP Championship Standings.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Lombok, Indonesia, next weekend, Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd July.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Sumbawa, 42-points

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 371-points

“Today was solid. I rode smooth, stayed safe, got decent starts and didn’t make too many mistakes. The heat was brutal today, but actually, I felt fit and stayed solid all day. Romain (Febvre) was a bit better today, and that is why he won, but I would say Jorge (Prado) and I were running a similar pace. I’m happy with the result, still would like a bit more, but podium is always good and I will take this momentum into the next GP.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

4th MXGP of Sumbawa, 34-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 346-points

“I had the speed this weekend, especially in the second moto. I was feeling good, and I had some good lines that would have worked great for passing, but when I saw Jeremy (Seewer) pass Calvin (Vlaanderen), I decided to go. I made the pass pretty quickly, but then he cut in from the outside, and perhaps I should have braked a bit harder, but I was impatient at that moment and ended up going down. Once I was back up, I tried to push hard again, but in the end, the gap was a little bit too big, and with five minutes to go, the heat got me as well. Fourth overall today. Not really happy with that, but I’m motivated to bounce back next weekend.”