2023 Trofeo Aprilia 660 evolves

FROM 2023 MORE SPACE FOR TEAMS AND RIDERS WHO WILL BE ABLE TO GROW IN THE SADDLE OF A FORMATIVE, PERFOMANT BIKE WITH LOW RUNNING COSTS

After two years of growth and satisfaction, the Trofeo Aprilia 660 evolves to give even more space to the teams and riders who choose this formative formula to begin their path in the world of sport motorcycling.

The Aprilia RS 660, born as an easy and intuitive road bike, immediately showed incredible dynamic qualities and a propensity for track riding rooted in the very DNA of the Italian manufacturer’s products. The torque-rich and usable twin-cylinder engine, a sincere and communicative chassis and a front end with the feeling of a real racing bike have made it, thanks to targeted modifications, a perfect formula in the transition from the minor categories to the higher displacement bikes. The constant on-track development conducted by BK Corse, the young test rider Tommaso Marcon and the expert Matteo Baiocco has brought the 660 Trofeo project to full maturity, an evolution that now allows the focus of preparation and management to be shifted directly to the teams and private riders who intend to engage in the Trofeo.

This is a necessary step in the growth process of the Trofeo 660 which, in parallel with the commitment in the Twins Cup category of MotoAmerica, confirms the value of both the Aprilia RS 660 and the management formula: performance worthy of much more expensive bikes and the ability to train young riders in the “modern” riding of top-level motorbike competition.

MASSIMO RIVOLA – APRILIA RACING CEO

“What we are announcing today is an important step in the evolution of the Trofeo Aprilia 660, which for us is not just a single-brand championship but a true concept. In which we believe and which we want to see grow, together with the riders and teams that participate in it. Entrusting the management of the bike and the race weekend directly to them means increasing, even more, the training value of this formula that we want to turn into a real ‘School of Champions’.

We are doing this now, after two years of constant evolution, because we believe that from a technical point of view the Aprilia RS 660 has reached full maturity. This is thanks to the incredible work of our partner BK Corse, a structure whose competence and professionalism will remain an integral part of the Trofeo in its confirmed capacity as organiser. A road-derived bike that, in the hands of test rider Tommaso Marcon, manages to lap in 1’58 at Mugello is proof of which road to take for the future of the training categories. We are also thinking about this at international level, a continuation of the excellent work done with the Italian Federation in our two championships Aprilia 250 Sport Production and Trofeo 660″.