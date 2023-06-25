Diverse Landscape Grueling Idaho Silver Kings Hard Enduro event

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing contender Ryder LeBlond has taken his TE 300i to second place in Round 6 of the 2023 AMA U.S. Hard Enduro Series at the Silver Kings Hard Enduro in Idaho, as teammate Colton Haaker claimed fourth position.
A grueling event that comprised of the diverse landscape and terrain of the Silver Mountain Resort throughout its three-hour duration, LeBlond was in contention for the win from the beginning in Idaho. A five-rider battle lasted for the majority of the race, before LeBlond broke away for the runner-up result. That also placed him P3 in the final standings.
“It was a gnarly day on the mountain here at the Silver Kings Hard Enduro,”LeBlond reflected. “This was definitely a real hard enduro – probably one of the toughest ones I’ve done in the United States so far, it was just a long, brutal beat down. We had some good battles all day, which was fun, and at the end there I was able to break away from the group and grab P2 for the day, which is awesome.”
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Haaker put in a solid ride at the Silver Kings event, despite a detour that cost him a significant amount of time while challenging at the front of the pack. A charge back through the field from 15th saw Hakker land a strong fourth-place result in Idaho, sealing fifth in points. He also won Friday evening’s Street Rhythm in spectacular fashion.
“Silver Kings Hard Enduro was a crazy race for me!”commented Haaker.“Super steep, super long, and I got some cramps. I had a great time, just had a small mishap at the first checkpoint where I went down the silver route for about 20 minutes and had to double-back to hit the gold run. I was in the lead, then that put me back to 15th, charged through the race, and pulled it in for a fourth-place finish. All in all, great day, and the bike was awesome.”
Overall Pro Results – Silver Kings Hard Enduro
1. Trystan Hart (KTM)
2. Ryder LeBlond – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
3. Cody Webb (SHR)
…
4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
