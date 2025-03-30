Jake Dixon and David Muñoz on pole for the Moto2 and Moto3 races

· Pole for Jake Dixon (Boscoscuro) in Moto2™ with a time of 2’07.432 which improves by a tenth the all-time lap record set by Fermin Aldeguer in 2024 even if the new all-time lap record was set by Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) in Q1 with a time of 2’07.355, beating by almost two tenths that of 2024.



· David Muñoz (KTM) took pole position for the Moto3™ race with a time of 2’14.422 on his sixth and final lap, just two tenths slower than David Alonso’s 2024 record. Behind him on the grid will be Maximo Quiles, second, and Joel Kelso, third, for an all-KTM front row. All three used the soft SC1 rear in combination with the medium SC2 front in the case of Muñoz and Quiles and with the SC1 for Kelso. · Friday’s sessions took place under the rain and with wet tyres. Today the riders were able to use slicks, although in FP2 the track was still damp and the temperatures relatively low. The tyres did well despite the short track time with slicks



“The performance of the tyres was very compelling even if we were not able to fully appreciate their potential because on Friday, due to rain, the riders lapped only with wet tyres. This morning, with FP2 and despite using slick tyres, they could not push much because the track was at times still damp, especially in the Moto3™ session, so the conditions were not ideal. This means that the riders arrived at today’s qualifying with few references on dry and without being able to optimise the setups and become familiar with slicks. Despite these difficulties, the new all-time lap record was achieved in Moto2™ qualifying, improving on last year’s record, while in Moto3™ Muñoz came very close but the action on the track did not play in his favour. Tomorrow, temperatures should be higher than the first two days so the situation will be more like that of 2024. As for tomorrow’s races, in Moto2™ we expect almost all the riders to use the soft options for both axles, while the choice in Moto3™ will be more uncertain: last season most of the riders opted for the medium SC2 rear but this year, thanks to experience and bikes optimised for our tyres, wear is even lower and this could favour the soft solution for the rear in Moto3™ as well”.