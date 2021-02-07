Jam-packed week of Indianapolis AMA Supercross racing Wraps Up

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team wrapped up another jam-packed week of racing in Indianapolis with Round 6 of the 2021 AMA Supercross World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Jason Anderson, who missed the last round due to a finger injury, returned to the 450SX lineup on Saturday where he claimed a season-best finish of sixth in the premier class.

With only four days off between rounds, Anderson immediately went to work on rehabbing his dislocated finger so he could join teammate Zach Osborne for the final round in Indy. Anderson got off to a great start in 450SX Heat 2 and he battled for the lead early on lap one. He held onto second for the first three laps before ultimately securing a third-place transfer. In the Main Event, Anderson got a ninth-place start and he worked his way up to eighth just after the halfway point. The 2018 450SX Champion maintained a steady pace in the final laps to pick up two additional spots for a sixth-place finish.

“My night went decent, I was just pumped to be able to do enough therapy on my finger to be able to race tonight,” Anderson said. “I had a better heat, which made myself feel a little bit better and we did some suspension work. In the main, I didn’t get that great of a start but I was able to get better and move through the pack. I’m slowly getting better but not where we want to be, so we’ll get there.”

Osborne had a strong start to the night in 450SX Heat 1, grabbing a third-place start and mixing it up with the front-runners. He rode a sturdy pace to maintain that position all the way through the checkers, carrying a third-place transfer into the Main Event. He didn’t get the best start in the main, battling around the top-10 throughout the entire 26-lap race. In the end, Osborne secured 10th for the night.

“It was a little bit of a tough night,” Osborne said. “I didn’t get a start in the main and it wasn’t one of my best rides of the season. Back to the drawing board this week, I have a few things I would like to really work on and focus on to be better for next weekend in Orlando.”

Team riders Dean Wilson and RJ Hampshire were absent from Round 6 as they continue to recover from injuries sustained early in the season.

Next Event (Round 7): Saturday, February 13 – Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Round 6 Results: Indianapolis SX 3

450SX Results

1. Ken Roczen (HON)

2. Cooper Webb (KTM)

3. Marvin Musquin (KTM)

…

6. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

10. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Ken Roczen – 138 points

2. Cooper Webb – 122 points

3. Eli Tomac – 114 points

…

9. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 87 points

12. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 67 points

16. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 35 points