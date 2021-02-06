Intensive work at the Misano World Circuit

First half-day of testing in 2021 for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, who worked today at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.



After heavy fog prevented Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi from taking to the track in the morning, weather conditions improved in the early afternoon, especially in terms of visibility, and the two riders climbed aboard their respective Ducati Panigale V4 R bikes for a fruitful session.



Both Redding and Rinaldi worked intensively with their crews, focusing on testing new software, suspension and clutch solutions.

The British rider completed 70 laps while the Italian, despite a crash without any particular consequences in the first part of the session, completed 52 laps.



The next stop for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is set for 15 and 16 March, again at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, for another two days of private testing.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“It was the first day with the race bike in the 2021 season and for that, I’m very happy. Unfortunately, we couldn’t work all day because of the fog and honestly, the conditions weren’t ideal in the afternoon. But it was very important for the team to be back working together again”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I’m very happy to have been able to ride even though the track conditions were quite tricky. We still had the opportunity to try new solutions. The result was positive even though it’s clear that it wasn’t possible to push to the limit. I can’t wait to get back to work with the team”.