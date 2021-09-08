Lucky or not? 13th Grand Prix of the 2021 MotoGP season

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders return to Spain this weekend for the thirteenth Grand Prix of the 2021 MotoGP season, the Grand Prix of Aragón. The famous MotorLand Aragón of Alcañiz, designed by renowned German architect Hermann Tilke and first introduced to the calendar in 2010, one year after its inauguration, will host the event again. In the first edition of the Grand Prix, Casey Stoner triumphed, sealing Ducati’s only success so far at the Spanish track. In addition to the Australian rider’s victory, the Bologna-based manufacturer has six other podium finishes here, with the latest the second and third places achieved by Andrea Dovizioso and Jack Miller in 2019.



Francesco Bagnaia, currently fourth in the overall standings, returns to the track at Aragón motivated to redeem himself after the difficult race held at Silverstone a fortnight ago, which saw him finish only fourteenth after a promising start. Jack Miller, currently fifth in the standings and fresh from a solid performance in England, where he finished fourth after a fierce battle for the third step of the podium on the last lap, is also aiming to be among the main protagonists in the Grand Prix of Aragón scheduled for this Sunday.



After the first twelve rounds of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, Ducati and the Ducati Lenovo Team occupy the second position in the constructors and teams’ standings.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (136 points)

“I’m happy to be back in action this weekend! During this short break after the British GP, I tried to relax, but I also continued to train with my Panigale V4 S at Misano, and now I’m ready to get back on my Desmosedici GP. The last race at Silverstone definitely didn’t go as we had hoped, but, both in practice and qualifying, our bike worked well even though we were on a track that doesn’t usually suit its characteristics. This weekend we will race at Aragón, where we had some difficulties last year because of the low temperatures. This year, however, we arrive a month early, and the weather is still summery. Also, the Desmosedici has shown much improvement from last season, so I’m confident that I can be among the protagonists at this Grand Prix”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5th (118 points)

“I’m excited to be back racing at MotorLand Aragón! Last year, unfortunately, we didn’t have two easy weekends at this track, but it was late October, and the low asphalt temperatures certainly didn’t help. However, now it’s early September, and the track conditions will be quite different from 2020. Also, the Desmosedici GP 21 has shown so far that it’s competitive even on tracks where we’ve had a little more difficulty in the past, so I’m optimistic. In general, I like the circuit, and I’ve also scored a podium here, so I’m convinced that if we work well right away, we can have another good weekend here in Spain”.



On Friday 10th September at 9:55 am, the Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Aragón GP, while the race (23 laps) will take place on Sunday 12th September at 2 pm local time.



Circuit information



Country: Spain

Name: MotorLand Aragón

Best lap: Lorenzo (Yamaha), 1:48.120 (169,0 km/h) – 2015

Circuit record: Márquez (Honda), 1:46.635 (171,4 km/h) – 2015

Top speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), 351,8 km/h – 2020

Track length: 5,1 km

Race distance: 23 laps (116,8 km)

Corners: 17 (10 left, 7 right)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Rins (Suzuki), 2° A. Márquez (Honda), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:47.076 (170,6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Rins (Suzuki), 1:48.404 (168,6 km/h)



Rider Information



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 165 (110 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs started: 145 (40 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First Win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP, 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3), Qatar 2021 (MotoGP)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4º (136 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (118 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (225 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 2º (254 points)